Iowa State Daily
‘If you don’t vote, you don’t count’: Early voting begins
Satellite absentee voting for all of Story County begins in Ames Friday at the Memorial Union’s Cardinal Room from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Unregistered voters can register to vote on-site. At the polls, voters are required to show a valid form of identification and proof of residence. Valid...
Iowa State Daily
Students respond to mock tornado disaster
Students sharpened their skills as civilian first responders as a part of their honors class, You Are Your Own First Responder. In the mock disaster scenario, the Wilson Residence Hall had been struck by an EF4 tornado. The class of 17 honors students was tasked with finding victims of the tornado, providing immediate medical and psychological assistance and preventing as many deaths as possible.
Iowa State Daily
Three Big Takeaways: Cyclone win streak continues
Iowa State volleyball earned a road win in straight sets Friday night over Texas Tech. The Cyclones have now won five straight matches. Riding the momentum of Wednesday night’s win over No. 1 ranked Texas, Iowa State commanded the entire match. Iowa State won all three sets by scores of 25-23, 25-20 and 25-15.
Iowa State Daily
Cyclone women’s golf in middle of the pack after day one
The first day of play has concluded in Palo Alto, California, and Iowa State women’s golf is currently tied for ninth place with Oregon State. Leading the way for Iowa State is Taglao Jeeravivitaporn, who is tied for second overall with three others at four under par. Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn...
