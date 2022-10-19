Read full article on original website
WBBJ
6 arrested for auto burglary during Madison County traffic stop
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Madison County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men and four juveniles on Thursday in connection to an auto burglary. A news release states during the early morning hours on October 20, deputies observed a vehicle traveling on Ashport Road with no visible rear lights. Following...
WBBJ
Two car crash occurs on Highway 412
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two cars collided on Highway 412 outside of Lexington on Friday. Two vehicles collided around 4 p.m. on Highway 412 west of Lexington. The crash occurred in front of Sand Ridge Baptist Church. The crash had two vehicles involved. One was an SUV and one...
WBBJ
Train hits pickup truck hauling equipment in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders rushed to the scene of a crash of a train versus pick-up truck on Wednesday. Our crews found the crash at the intersection of Old Medina Road and Bakers Chapel Road after the train collided with a Silverado hauling a trailer full of lawn maintenance equipment.
actionnews5.com
Road closed off after pedestrian hit near Munford High
MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - The Munford Police Department announced Thursday night that Mclaughlin Drive will be closed off to traffic for several hours following a crash involving a pedestrian near Munford High School. Mclaughlin Drive will be closed from North Gretna Green Drive to Doctors Drive, police say. The pedestrian’s...
WBBJ
2022 Trunk-or-Treats in West Tennessee
Looking to trunk-or-treat with the family here in West Tennessee? Here are a few places you can head to:. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Trunk or Treat downtown Lexington Court Square (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.) Oct. 25. West Carroll Jr/Sr High School at 760 TN-77 in Atwood (5:30 p.m....
actionnews5.com
Jackson, Memphis mayors send letter to TDOT about poor road conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple of West Tennessee mayors are making a push to improve state-maintained roads. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger sent a letter to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. In the letter, the two say data shows state-owned roads in West Tennessee are...
WBBJ
Robbery suspect arrested after vehicle pursuit ends in wreck
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man accused of robbery was arrested after a police pursuit ended in a wreck Tuesday evening. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Jaylan Johnson is facing charges of reckless driving, felony evading, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, theft of a firearm, open container, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
actionnews5.com
Inmate stabbed to death at Tennessee correctional facility
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are investigating an inmate death at a correctional facility in Hardeman County. The district attorney’s office says the inmate was stabbed to death at Whiteville Correctional Facility Tuesday around 4:17 a.m. Ryan Gustin, Public Affairs director, said an inmate was injured from an...
22 pounds of fentanyl found in couch cushion during traffic stop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Three men are behind bars after 22 pounds of fentanyl was seized on I-40 Thursday morning, the West Tennessee Drug Task Force announced. It all started Thursday morning when Criminal Interdiction Agents stopped a 2011 Nissan Maxima on the interstate near the Shelby/Fayette County line for displaying a false Texas temporary tag […]
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/20/22 – 10/21/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/20/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/21/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
$3K raised for funeral of man gunned down on Union Avenue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The sister-in-law of a man shot and killed near a bus stop on Union Avenue has raised more than $3,000 to help his family pay for his funeral. Thomas Bonner, 43, was laid to rest Saturday in Fayette County, a week after he was murdered in the Medical District. Kennytta Malone said […]
Lexington Progress
Bypass Construction Delay Due to Other Projects
Work on the Lexington bypass has slowed as contractor Jones Brothers Construction has had to shift resources to other projects. State officials informed Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs and Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready that the bypass would not be completed by October 31st. “Obviously any TDOT project of this magnitude...
WBBJ
Shadrack’s light show to skip Jackson after issue with stadium parking
JACKSON, Tenn. — Officials have confirmed Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland will not return to the Jackson Baseball Stadium this year. A news released provided by the Jackson Rockabillys, who currently operate the stadium, states that Shadrack Productions opted to relocate their show after much deliberation regarding a delay in their usual set-up schedule.
WBBJ
Students given behind-the-scenes view of Toyota
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local organizations like Toyota came together to highlight potential careers for students. “We’re very excited to be able to host students from Jackson Central-Merry as part of an initiative with Jackson-Madison County Schools, and Jackson State Community College, and the Chamber of Commerce to support Manufacturing Day in Jackson, Tennessee,” said Jason Bates, the Senior Manager of Human Resources at Toyota.
WBBJ
Hundreds attend panel hosted by BlueOval in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — BlueOval hosted a panel discussion at the Jackson Fairgrounds on Thursday. “It’s pretty humbling when people come to see you like this because we are just people doing a job too. The other part is the people that are up on the stage are supported by just an awesome team,” said Andy Bianco, the Manager for Learning and Development for Ford.
thunderboltradio.com
Erwin retires from Martin PD after 26 years
Captain Tommy Erwin is retiring from the Martin Police Department after serving the department and the City of Martin for 26 years. Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says over that time, Erwin has served in the positions of Patrol Officer, K-9 Handler, Drug Task Force Officer, Investigator, and as Captain of CID.
Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
WBBJ
Brush up on heating tips ahead of colder temps
JACKSON, Tenn. — The temperature has been dipping into some goosebump-inducing levels this week, meaning we are going to start to turn up the heat. A Jackson Fire Department news release says that the the National Fire Protection Association reports that half of home-heating fires occur during winter, and that heating equipment is involved in more than 56,000 reported U.S. home structure fires each year.
Lexington Progress
Sheriff’s Lawsuit Settlement Approved
The lawsuit filed by Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke over his department’s budget funding was formally settled during a court hearing, October 14, 2022. The sheriff can now begin the hiring process. “I am glad that Sheriff Duke and I were able to work out an agreement on his...
lakecountybanner.com
Sinova Global to invest $150 million in Lake County
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Sinova Global officials announced today the company will invest $150 million to establish its first manufacturing operations in Tiptonville, Tennessee. Based in Canada, Sinova Global will create 140 new jobs as the company locates a new...
