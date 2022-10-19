ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geismar, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Firm defense, late rally makes difference in East Ascension's game vs. Denham Springs

East Ascension’s defense bent but didn’t break Friday night, and the Spartans scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes of play to rally past Denham Springs 17-7. The game, a battle of District 5-5A unbeatens, was a defensive struggle throughout — although Denham Springs (6-2, 2-1) appeared to have the upper hand. The Yellow Jackets outgained the Spartans by more than 100 yards and had 11 more first downs.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Walker runs past Live Oak on night it gives sophomore quarterback his first start

Walker High gave a sophomore quarterback his first career start and defeated Live Oak on Friday night at home 33-14. In the Wildcats' first district 5-5A win of the year, Troy Sylve threw accurate and efficient passes, receivers Warren Young and Jamari Evans created separation on their routes, and the silky smooth Kedric Brown used his long strides to score three touchdowns.
WALKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Dunham turned to its star QB, and he delivered in a big win over East Feliciana

Gamblers sometimes play with house money. With its top two running backs sidelined by injuries, The Dunham School went all in on quarterback Jackson House. And it paid off big time. House accounted for 338 total yards and three touchdowns as the third-ranked Tigers rallied to beat East Feliciana 41-32 in District 6-2A action Friday night in Clinton.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas, Cecilia square off with District 5-4A crown on the line

For the past three seasons, Opelousas High School lost to Teurlings Catholic and gone on to finish the regular season with a non-winning record. That includes losing seasons in 2019 (3-6) and 2020 (0-5) before finishing .500 (5-5) last season. It happened again this year in a season-opening 32-14 loss...
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

An LSU running back is set to return ahead of schedule after 'amazing' surgery

LSU sophomore running back Armoni Goodwin will return this weekend against No. 7 Ole Miss after a hamstring injury sidelined him for the last three games, coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. Goodwin suffered a torn hamstring Sept. 24 against New Mexico, and Kelly later told ESPN’s broadcast crew he would...
brproud.com

Southern University and Louisiana State University are homecoming ready

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Homecoming is all about returning back to your university and celebrating. This year Southern University and LSU will celebrate homecoming on the same day. Homecoming is in the air. Both Southern University and LSU are celebrating homecoming this weekend. Fans say they are ready....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Demolition begins at East Ascension High School

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Changes are coming to East Ascension High School. The abatement process started in July of this year and another important step in the makeover process took place on Friday morning. Demolition of the East Ascension High School’s main building started at 9 a.m. Equipment...
GONZALES, LA
225batonrouge.com

Last VooDoo BBQ in Capital Region closing Thursday

The last VooDoo BBQ franchise location in the Baton Rouge area is set to close Thursday, according to the listing agent for the space on Drusilla Lane. Locations on Nicholson Drive near LSU, in Perkins Rowe, and in Denham Springs next to Bass Pro Shops all closed before the pandemic, notes Mark Hebert with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

State rep: The next "Double to Dorm" could be near you

For over 10 years, the Carrollton area has been actively working to save housing stock and eliminate overdevelopment. We now have nearly 95 buildings categorized as "Doubles to Dormitories" in Carrollton, Broadmoor and the University neighborhoods. Safety of students and residents should always be our first priority. I have coordinated...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

See what business is going into the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU

Creative Bloc, a collaborative workspace in downtown Baton Rouge, is set to open a second location in the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU. The business will take up all of the first-floor commercial space in the property at 3347 Nicholson Drive, including a space that was occupied by VooDoo BBQ, said John Jackson, owner of the Creative Bloc. The business is set to open early next year, and Jackson said all of the space is already spoken for.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Smiley: Life lessons in a house divided

Lyn Doucet, of Maurice, says, "My nephew, an LSU graduate, met his Alabama bride at an LSU/Alabama game. "They now have three precious sons. At one of the christenings, I presented the baby with a stuffed tiger, explaining that being an LSU fan builds character. "We are profoundly grateful when...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy