Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Firm defense, late rally makes difference in East Ascension's game vs. Denham Springs
East Ascension’s defense bent but didn’t break Friday night, and the Spartans scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes of play to rally past Denham Springs 17-7. The game, a battle of District 5-5A unbeatens, was a defensive struggle throughout — although Denham Springs (6-2, 2-1) appeared to have the upper hand. The Yellow Jackets outgained the Spartans by more than 100 yards and had 11 more first downs.
theadvocate.com
Walker runs past Live Oak on night it gives sophomore quarterback his first start
Walker High gave a sophomore quarterback his first career start and defeated Live Oak on Friday night at home 33-14. In the Wildcats' first district 5-5A win of the year, Troy Sylve threw accurate and efficient passes, receivers Warren Young and Jamari Evans created separation on their routes, and the silky smooth Kedric Brown used his long strides to score three touchdowns.
theadvocate.com
Opelousas holds off Cecilia to move into drivers seat in District 4-4A race
OPELOUSAS – It’s been a long time coming. It’s never been for lack of talent in Opelousas. But, for the first time since 1994 the Opelousas Tigers are on the fast track towards a district championship after their 21-16 win over the Cecilia Bulldogs on Friday night.
theadvocate.com
Southern coach Eric Dooley is confident homecoming won't be a distraction for his team
Southern University’s homecoming week means a lot more than the game-day traffic jam it creates on campus. It’s a week of celebration with events on campus and the return of a multitude of alumni. Jaguars coach Eric Dooley has seen a few of these during his 14 years...
theadvocate.com
Dunham turned to its star QB, and he delivered in a big win over East Feliciana
Gamblers sometimes play with house money. With its top two running backs sidelined by injuries, The Dunham School went all in on quarterback Jackson House. And it paid off big time. House accounted for 338 total yards and three touchdowns as the third-ranked Tigers rallied to beat East Feliciana 41-32 in District 6-2A action Friday night in Clinton.
theadvocate.com
Opelousas, Cecilia square off with District 5-4A crown on the line
For the past three seasons, Opelousas High School lost to Teurlings Catholic and gone on to finish the regular season with a non-winning record. That includes losing seasons in 2019 (3-6) and 2020 (0-5) before finishing .500 (5-5) last season. It happened again this year in a season-opening 32-14 loss...
theadvocate.com
Loreauville's Evan Simon glad he took coach's advice to stick with football
LOREAUVILLE - Loreauville High head football coach Terry Martin knew that senior running back Evan Simon was going to do great things on the football field according to a story he likes to tell. "When my son was in junior high, I went to a football game and saw Evan...
theadvocate.com
LSU board approves extension for AD Scott Woodward and renovations to football facility
The LSU board of supervisors Friday unanimously approved a four-year contract extension for athletic director Scott Woodward and renovations to the football operations building focused on a new athletic training area. Woodward's new contract runs through April 2029. He will make $1.85 million per year and be eligible for bonuses...
theadvocate.com
An LSU running back is set to return ahead of schedule after 'amazing' surgery
LSU sophomore running back Armoni Goodwin will return this weekend against No. 7 Ole Miss after a hamstring injury sidelined him for the last three games, coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. Goodwin suffered a torn hamstring Sept. 24 against New Mexico, and Kelly later told ESPN’s broadcast crew he would...
theadvocate.com
Stuck in middle? Not so for Dutchtown linebacker Dickson Agu, who loves a direct challenge
Dickson Agu wants to be in the middle of the action. It is one reason why the Dutchtown senior sees himself becoming a surgeon one day. Until then, finding ways to blow up opposing offenses suits Agu — a hard-hitting middle linebacker — just fine. “Playing on the...
theadvocate.com
LSU's Adam Miller was at SEC media days Wednesday. A year earlier, he was crumpled on a court.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Adam Miller took a seat behind a microphone at Southeastern Conference basketball media days Wednesday morning before taking a second to mark a momentous occasion for him. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been on a podium,” Miller said as he managed a slight smile....
theadvocate.com
50 years later, the 1972 LSU-Ole Miss game still hurts those from the losing locker room
He watched the replay again recently, trying to relive and remember. Stump Russell still thinks about the game all these years later, and every once in a while, he pulls up what he can find of the ending online. As much as the night hurt, he doesn’t want to forget.
NOLA.com
Purple casket owned by slain LSU superfan is transformed into a portable bar
Four years ago, former LSU football player “Big Bob” Wynne bought a shiny purple coffin at an estate sale. The previous owner of the coffin, “Big Lee” Martin, who was known across New Orleans for his fanatical devotion to the Tigers, had been shot to death a few weeks earlier.
brproud.com
Southern University and Louisiana State University are homecoming ready
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Homecoming is all about returning back to your university and celebrating. This year Southern University and LSU will celebrate homecoming on the same day. Homecoming is in the air. Both Southern University and LSU are celebrating homecoming this weekend. Fans say they are ready....
brproud.com
Demolition begins at East Ascension High School
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Changes are coming to East Ascension High School. The abatement process started in July of this year and another important step in the makeover process took place on Friday morning. Demolition of the East Ascension High School’s main building started at 9 a.m. Equipment...
225batonrouge.com
Last VooDoo BBQ in Capital Region closing Thursday
The last VooDoo BBQ franchise location in the Baton Rouge area is set to close Thursday, according to the listing agent for the space on Drusilla Lane. Locations on Nicholson Drive near LSU, in Perkins Rowe, and in Denham Springs next to Bass Pro Shops all closed before the pandemic, notes Mark Hebert with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.
theadvocate.com
State rep: The next "Double to Dorm" could be near you
For over 10 years, the Carrollton area has been actively working to save housing stock and eliminate overdevelopment. We now have nearly 95 buildings categorized as "Doubles to Dormitories" in Carrollton, Broadmoor and the University neighborhoods. Safety of students and residents should always be our first priority. I have coordinated...
theadvocate.com
See what business is going into the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU
Creative Bloc, a collaborative workspace in downtown Baton Rouge, is set to open a second location in the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU. The business will take up all of the first-floor commercial space in the property at 3347 Nicholson Drive, including a space that was occupied by VooDoo BBQ, said John Jackson, owner of the Creative Bloc. The business is set to open early next year, and Jackson said all of the space is already spoken for.
theadvocate.com
Smiley: Life lessons in a house divided
Lyn Doucet, of Maurice, says, "My nephew, an LSU graduate, met his Alabama bride at an LSU/Alabama game. "They now have three precious sons. At one of the christenings, I presented the baby with a stuffed tiger, explaining that being an LSU fan builds character. "We are profoundly grateful when...
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court: 'It's the small wins that count'
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
