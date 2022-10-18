Read full article on original website
Related
capecoralbreeze.com
Some Lee County Parks & Recreation locations remain closed for disaster recovery efforts
Lee County Parks & Recreation reminds patrons that some locations remain closed while sites are being used for disaster-recovery operations. Do not visit these locations at this time, as Parks & Recreation sites are supporting local, state and federal recovery efforts. The sites are not open to the public:. Lakes...
capecoralbreeze.com
Major debris removal efforts continue in Lee County
Hurricane Ian made landfall just 23 days ago as a Category 4 storm, causing catastrophic damage to houses, businesses, and communities along the entire Lee County coastline and inland communities. Lee County has more than 1,000 people working on debris and waste recovery. About 200 local residents, many who lost...
capecoralbreeze.com
Hurricane Ian debris collection under way in Cape Coral
The city of Cape Coral learned a lesson in 2017 after Hurricane Irma when it saw the contractors hired to haul off storm debris go elsewhere because other municipalities paid more. The result then was debris that sat at the curb for weeks. There is no such issue now as...
capecoralbreeze.com
LCEC and city of Sanibel work together to safely energize the island
LCEC and the City of Sanibel are working in unison to safely energize Sanibel and Captiva Island. LCEC is focused on the main LCEC circuits first then service lines feeding homes and businesses can be restored. Some areas, with the least amount of damage can begin to receive power by the Estimated Restoration dates, and others will be later based on the damage at their location and the need for repairs to the customer-owned electric system. After electrician repairs and inspection, end-user services can be restored. More specifically, islanders are reminded that:
capecoralbreeze.com
List of Hurricane Ian cancellations, postponements getting longer
Hurricane Ian has left a list of events that have been cancelled or postponed. Among the top annual events that have been cancelled due to the hurricane is the Oktoberfest celebration at the German American Social Club in Cape Coral. The event was scheduled for the last two weekends of the month — Oct. 21-23 and Oct. 28-30.
capecoralbreeze.com
If you must get out on the water, be extra careful
Here’s hoping that everyone is safe, your roof intact or at least tarped, and the boat is still where you put it before the storm. If you survived with little damage, consider helping others less fortunate around you especially the senior population. For the last decade or so I’ve...
capecoralbreeze.com
Cape looks to change flood zone ranking
The city of Cape Coral is looking to reduce the cost of flood insurance for residents. The issue has become important since many homeowners were impacted catastrophically by Hurricane Ian and the flood insurance rating could determine whether people can repair their homes or rebuild them according to FEMA flood regulations.
capecoralbreeze.com
Westin Cape Coral Resort to reopen Nov. 1
Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village is getting ready to welcome guests back. The resort will reopen for overnight guests on Tuesday, Nov. 1. As part of the reopening, locals and guests can enjoy lunch or dinner at Nauti Mermaid and Marker 92, which both will reopen today, Friday, Oct. 21 from 1 to 9 p.m., with entertainment every Friday, Saturday, and select Sundays.
capecoralbreeze.com
Hurricane Relief Family Fun Night set for Oct. 21
Sunshine Health, the Agency for Health Administration (AHCA) and the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) are partnering to bring a Hurricane Relief Family Fun Night to Southwest Florida on Friday, Oct. 21, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Suncoast Community Center. As Southwest Florida continues to recover...
capecoralbreeze.com
District 1 candidate Culliton has a true servant’s heart
In my 35 years as a Cape Coral resident, I have seen all kinds of people run for city council. Some have their heart in the right place, while others leave office in handcuffs. I believe most of us want the same thing from a councilperson — someone who puts community over self interest. A person who has the experience to know what questions to ask, and to use our tax dollars wisely. No other candidate for city council exemplifies these qualities more than Dr. Carol Rae Culliton.
capecoralbreeze.com
Halloween Events
City of Cape Coral to host inaugural Trunk-or-Treat Oct. 28. The city of Cape Coral, along with the Cape Coral Police and Fire Departments, will host an inaugural Trunk-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 28, from 6-8 p.m. The event will be held in the City Hall visitor’s parking lot at 1015...
capecoralbreeze.com
FWC responds to red tide in Southwest Florida
The FWC is closely monitoring Southwest Florida, since Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, was detected in multiple samples in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee counties this week. Red tide is a naturally occurring microscopic alga that has been documented along Florida’s Gulf Coast since the 1840s and occurs nearly every year.
capecoralbreeze.com
The new abnormal is about to become more abnormal
Back when COVID first hit in 2020, we were putting our own spin on the often used phrase to describe any seismic changes to the economy, the markets or the culture, which would inevitably be described by the pundits as “the new normal.” Our take was we had entered a period better described as “the new abnormal,” and on just about every front it appears that things are about to become a lot more abnormal.
capecoralbreeze.com
Guest Commentary: Lee schools, students, best served with professional leadership, not a politician
Quality Schools for the Future of Lee County, a coalition of concerned community members, was formed in response to the Referendum on the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election ballot for in Lee County, Florida. The Referendum asks if voters want the Superintendent of Schools in Lee County become an elected politician voted on every four years, instead of a professional educator fully vetted, selected and appointed by the non-partisan, elected School Board of Lee County Schools, as is currently the case.
capecoralbreeze.com
Some Cape residents may not get internet for months
Some internet customers in Cape Coral may not get back online for months. That was the post-Hurricane Ian news Wednesday from Martin Valance, vice president of operations at Luman Technologies near Orlando, who said Century Link sustained a lot of damage from the storm and that the timeline to get everyone back doesn’t look good.
capecoralbreeze.com
Where to get mental health help in Southwest Florida
Avow is a nonprofit provider of hospice, palliative care and grief support services in Collier County. Adults struggling to cope with loss have found understanding, acceptance, and gentle guidance from Avow’s professional bereavement staff members since our founding in 1983. Groups meet in person at the Center for Grief...
capecoralbreeze.com
Nor-Tech, Mercury Racing donate $50,000 to Caring Center
The generosity of boat manufacturer Nor-Tech Hi Performance Boats and its engine partner Mercury Racing is kicking off one of the largest fundraising campaigns in the history of the Cape Coral Caring Center in response to the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. With matching donations of $25,000 each from...
capecoralbreeze.com
Cape resident stationed at Naval Air Station Sigonella
NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy — Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Antonia Cubio, from Cape Coral, at left, with Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Sigonella, checks the spark plugs of an A/S32A-48 or also known as the Buddha Tow Tractor, on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sept. 20, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command.
capecoralbreeze.com
Southwest Florida native serving on USS Ronald Reagan
SEA OF JAPAN — Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Bryan, from Port Charlotte, Florida, communicates with pilots from primary flight control aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 8. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.
Comments / 0