Austin Packers boys soccer team heads back to state with penalty kick shootout win over Winona in Section 1AA title match

myaustinminnesota.com
Austin Packers volleyball team swept by Mankato West 3-0 in regular-season finale
The Austin Packers volleyball team was looking to close out the regular season with a win at Packer Gym Tuesday evening in a Big 9 Conference matchup with the Mankato West Scarlets, but it was the visiting Scarlets registering a 3-0 sweep by the scores of 25-16, 25-12 and 25-17.
myaustinminnesota.com
Area section football playoff pairings released
The pairings for area section football playoffs have been released, and in Section 1AAAAA, the No. 5 seeded Austin Packers will travel to Rochester Century next Tuesday evening to take on the No. 4 seeded Panthers, and you’ll hear the game on AM 1480 KAUS, with the Austin Packers football pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m., and kickoff from Century High School at 7:00 p.m. The winner will be back in action Saturday, October 29th at 7:00 p.m. at top-seeded and defending section champion Rochester Mayo. The other half of the 1AAAAA bracket features Owatonna receiving the No. 2 seed and a bye, and they will host either No. 3 Northfield or No. 6 Rochester John Marshall, who will play next Tuesday night in Northfield at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th at 7:00 p.m. The semi-final winners will then play for the Section 1AAAAA title, which will be played at the high seed on Saturday, November 5th at 7:00 p.m.
steeledodgenews.com
Football playoff pairings set for next week
With the end of the regular season earlier this week, teams around Steele County will prepare for the section tournament beginning on Tuesday. Blooming Prairie and Medford will highlight the area’s first local showdown of the playoffs, while NRHEG will fend for its playoff life against Maple River and Owatonna will reap the reward of an opening-round bye.
Minnesota Football Playoffs Begin Tuesday for Most Area Teams
The Faribault Falcons will make a long road trip Tuesday while the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals football team is the #2 seed in Section 1A meaning home cooking for them. The Falcons are the #6 seed in Section 2AAAA which means they go to Willmar because the top two seeds in their section get byes.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wildcats get chances, fall short of upset of Chatfield
Goodhue had the makings of another classic scoring drive. A couple of carries up the middle, a toss to the outside, then a 41-yard reception by Adam Poncelet to set up the offense across Chatfield’s 25-yard line. The Wildcats had the ball on the 5-yard line with plenty of...
KEYC
Unexpected fire traveled rapidly on Waseca corn field; close to senior home
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - On Wednesday, farmer Tim Fischer, from Fischer Family Farms, used his combine to chase and diminish an unexpected fire spreading along his own corn field in Waseca. “I had a real eye-opening experience yesterday about how fast a fire can move, even when there’s no wind....
Massive Disco Hit Was Made Right Here In Minnesota
The Classic Disco Hit, Funkytown, Is Minnesota Born!. A town to keep me movin' keep me groovin' with some energy. Well I talk about it talk about it talk about it talk about it. Well I talk about talk about talk about movin'. Gotta move on Gotta move on Gotta...
myaustinminnesota.com
Highway 105 project from Austin to the Iowa border completed
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that the Highway 105 project from Turtle Creek in Austin to the Iowa border was completed on October 20th. Resurfacing work began on August 22nd from the Iowa border to Turtle Creek in Austin. Work also included a storm sewer replacement at Highway 105 and 22nd Avenue SW in Austin. Other work on the project included accessibility improvements on sidewalks, such as curb cuts. Crews also conducted storm sewer and drainage work on the 11-mile work zone.
fox9.com
Good Thunder, Minnesota mayor accused of embezzling city funds
GOOD THUNDER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The mayor of a small Minnesota city south of Mankato was arrested Wednesday, accused of misusing city money for his own gain. Sixty-six-year-old Robert Anderson, the mayor of Good Thunder, Minnesota, is charged with embezzlement of public funds, theft, theft by swindle, and four counts of public officer interest in contract violation,
steeledodgenews.com
‘I knew I needed help’
Some things Owatonna firefighter Jason Karsten has seen have settled deep inside his heart. During last week’s 2022 Firefighter of the Year celebration, held at the Owatonna Eagles Club, Karsten talked about his most memorable call, the rescue of three women whose vehicle had landed in water. Wearing a wet suit in the freezing cold, he got into the water to free the last victim from behind the steering wheel.
visitwinona.com
“Bistro on Wheels” Rolls into Winona
Winona has a new food truck on the block reported the Winona Daily News. The Chef’s Table opened its “restaurant on wheels” in late August to test the waters before the cold season sets in. A couple of the owners are professional chefs and one specializes in French cuisine and they source their food from local vendors like Whitewater Gardens and Featherstone Farms. They have served food at the Winona Farmers’ Market, at the Gundersen Lutheran parking lot and most recently at the Sandbar Storytelling Festival. On the off season, they plan to focus on catering at family and corporate events.
Injured Person ID’D in Thursday Morning Crash on Hwy. 52 in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has released the identities of the people involved in a two-vehicle crash that snarled traffic on Highway 52 in Northwest Rochester Thursday. The crash was reported around 9:45 AM after an SUV and a car collided on the southbound lanes of the highway...
KIMT
Longtime Rochester Fire Captain Chuck Solseth dies
The Rochester Fire Department announced Friday that retired Fire Captain Chuck Solseth has died. He joined the department on March 3, 1997, and retired Sept. 29, 2021 after a cancer diagnosis. You can read more below:
Two 100mph Drivers Cited in Rochester Wednesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two drivers were ticketed by Minnesota State Troopers after they were busted for traveling over 100 mph in the Rochester area Wednesday. The first citation was issued to 19-year-old Kalin Ngo or Chicago. The citation indicates a state trooper parked in the median on Hwy. 52 near Oronoco Township clocked the young southbound driver at 105 mph in the 65 mph zone shortly before 2 a.m.
New Lounge Under Thai Pop Now Open in Downtown Rochester
Remember when Grand Rounds had a secret restaurant in their basement? Now that Thai Pop has taken over the space on the corner of Historic 3rd Street and Broadway in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota, they've also taken over the basement with a new name-less lounge. Thai Pop Opens New Lounge Under...
fox9.com
Fact Check: Was Scott Jensen one of Minnesota's biggest opioid prescribers?
(FOX 9) - It took several weeks to set up their first general election debate, but once Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen took the stage in Rochester on Tuesday night, they wasted no time lobbing attack lines at each other. Walz cast himself as a steady hand...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Rochester Hwy 52 southbound crash causes delays Thursday morning
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 Thursday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 9:46 a.m., a 2009 Toyota FJ Cruiser and a Volkswagen Jetta were both southbound on Highway 52 when both vehicles collided south of Elton Hills Dr. in Rochester.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota mayor arrested for possible financial conflicts of interest
GOOD THUNDER, Minn. – A small town mayor has been arrested in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Robert John Anderson, the mayor of Good Thunder, was arrested at his home a little before 1 pm Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says it followed up an investigative referral from the State Auditor’s Office on possible financial conflicts of interest.
redlakenationnews.com
Furry hogs still at-large in Faribault County after DNR hunted down others
Brenda Baldwin says she worried for the safety of her 100-pound Rottweiler, Dutch, as he stared face-to-face with the boar that had emerged from the woods along the Blue Earth River. "I mean Dutch is tough, but that hog was probably 200 pounds or so," Baldwin, a landowner south of...
Minnesota DNR Still on the Hunt For Menace Feral Hogs
Recently, state wildlife authorities captured a number of destructive feral hogs in Faribault County, Minnesota. On the afternoon of September 23, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got a call about some animals. The day after the pigs were found, conservation officers captured a few adults and some piglets east of Blue Earth. They turned the animals over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing, according to Southern Minnesota News.
