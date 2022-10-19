Austin Packers boys soccer team heads back to state with penalty kick shootout win over Winona in Section 1AA title match

The pairings for area section football playoffs have been released, and in Section 1AAAAA, the No. 5 seeded Austin Packers will travel to Rochester Century next Tuesday evening to take on the No. 4 seeded Panthers, and you’ll hear the game on AM 1480 KAUS, with the Austin Packers football pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m., and kickoff from Century High School at 7:00 p.m. The winner will be back in action Saturday, October 29th at 7:00 p.m. at top-seeded and defending section champion Rochester Mayo. The other half of the 1AAAAA bracket features Owatonna receiving the No. 2 seed and a bye, and they will host either No. 3 Northfield or No. 6 Rochester John Marshall, who will play next Tuesday night in Northfield at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th at 7:00 p.m. The semi-final winners will then play for the Section 1AAAAA title, which will be played at the high seed on Saturday, November 5th at 7:00 p.m.

