Oct. 22—WILKES-BARRE — The state Office of Attorney General filed a petition in Luzerne County Court seeking the forfeiture of nearly $13,000 found when drug agents arrested a woman covered with fentanyl. Glenny Diana Demora, 27, was found by drug agents flushing fentanyl down a toilet when a...

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO