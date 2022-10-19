Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Amnesty: ‘End SARS’ Protesters Still Locked Up in Nigeria After 2 Years
Abuja, nigeria — Rights group Amnesty International says more than 40 people arrested in Nigeria during the 2020 protests against a controversial police unit are still in jail two years later without having been convicted of any charges. Amnesty's report, released as part of the second anniversary of the...
Voice of America
Nigerian Activists Say Police Brutality Lingers Two Years After Massive Protests
Abuja, Nigeria — Activists in Nigeria say despite widespread protests two years ago against the police’s controversial Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), police brutality in the country is far from gone. On Thursday, hundreds gathered at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos to hold a memorial procession for protesters...
Voice of America
At Least 150 Killed in Two Days of Fighting in Sudan's South
Khartoum, Sudan — At least 150 people including children have been killed in two days of fighting in the latest ethnic clashes over land disputes in Sudan's southern Blue Nile state, a medic said Thursday. The fighting is some of the worst in recent months, and crowds took to...
Voice of America
UN Food Agency Warns Somalia Near Full-Blown Famine
Geneva — The World Food Program warned Friday it is only a matter of time before Somalia is hit with a full-blown famine and people start dying in droves. The United Nations food agency said it has been able to keep famine at bay in Somalia by massively increasing food assistance to millions of acutely hungry people.
Voice of America
Africa Lags Behind Rest of World in COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage
GENEVA — The World Health Organization warns Africa’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has stagnated, putting the continent’s 1.2 billion people at higher risk for this ever-evolving virus. New numbers from the WHO show a significant decline in new vaccinations, with immunization rates dropping by more than half between...
Voice of America
Cameroon Military Accuses Government Troops of Human Rights Violations
Yaounde, Cameroon — Cameroon’s military said several soldiers have been arrested for torturing a suspected separatist general and fighters, following deadly fighting in the northwestern village of Djotin. Army Captain and military spokesman Cyrille Serge Atonfack Guemo said in a statement that the government troops in question committed...
Voice of America
WHO to Deploy Experimental Ebola Vaccines to Uganda
The World Health Organization (WHO) says it is preparing to deploy experimental Ebola vaccines to Uganda. The WHO’s representative in Uganda, Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, said Wednesday the deployment would happen in about “two weeks.”. The two vaccines being sent to the East African nation are still undergoing development....
Voice of America
African Union Sets Monday for Start of Ethiopia Peace Talks
NAIROBI — Peace talks on the war in Ethiopia will start on Monday in South Africa, the African Union said Friday, following earlier commitments by the government and Tigray forces to participate. The Ethiopian government and its allies, which include Eritrea's military, have been fighting Tigray forces in the...
Voice of America
Guinea Junta Agrees Return to Civilian Rule in 2 Years
Conakry, Guinea — Guinea's ruling junta has agreed to restore civilian rule in two years, after facing sanctions over its original plan for a three-year transfer of power, the West African bloc ECOWAS said Friday. West African leaders had last month suspended Guinea from the bloc and imposed sanctions...
Voice of America
Crypto Scammers Are Often Victims Too
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — To Ali, it seemed like a great way to make more money. The 23-year-old earned $350 per month as a cleaner in a factory at home in Malaysia. But in April, he was purportedly offered a job in Cambodia making four times as much working in finance, despite having no prior experience in the field.
Voice of America
Botswana Farmers Welcome Lifting of EU Beef Export Ban
Gaborone, Botswana — Cattle farmers in Botswana, one of Africa’s top beef exporters to the European Union, have welcomed renewed beef exports to Europe. The move follows a two-month ban that followed an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease and the culling of thousands of cows. Botswana officials on Monday...
Voice of America
African Union Peace and Security Council Meets on Tigray War
ADDIS ABABA — The African Union's Peace and Security Council is meeting Friday to discuss the escalating war in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region. The conflict-resolution body is to receive a briefing from AU special envoy Olusegun Obasanjo, who has been leading efforts to mediate talks between the Tigray rebels and Ethiopia’s federal government.
Voice of America
UN Authorizes Sanctions on Haitian Gangs
United Nations — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously imposed its first sanctions on Haiti in five years, targeting those fueling gang violence and worsening the economic, security and humanitarian situation in the Caribbean Island nation. “We are sending a clear message to the bad actors that are holding...
Voice of America
Ugandan Wildlife Trafficker Gets Life in Prison
Kampala, Uganda — A court in Uganda has given a lifetime prison sentence to a man convicted of illegally trafficking wildlife products, but the verdict leaves wildlife officials and human rights activists at odds over whether it fits the crime. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Ugandan Standards, Utilities, and...
Voice of America
Canada to Host Group of World's Female Foreign Ministers to Discuss Iran
More than a dozen of the world's female foreign ministers will join a virtual meeting hosted by Canada Thursday to discuss Iran’s brutal crackdown against protesters, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said Wednesday in a statement. The death last month of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of...
Voice of America
Canada’s Joly: We Have ‘Responsibility’ to Support People of Iran
"The incredibly brave women of Iran" deserve our support, said Canada’s foreign minister Thursday as she hosted a virtual meeting with a group of her female counterparts from around the world. “The women of Iran are speaking clearly. No longer will they tolerate the regime’s vision of women in...
Voice of America
Pakistan: Growing Militant Attacks Linked to Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has experienced a spike in militant attacks, killing more than 450 people, mostly security forces, in the first nine months of this year. Officials dismiss the violence as "isolated incidents of terrorism." Islamabad attributes the resurgence in militancy to the Taliban takeover of the conflict-torn Afghanistan,...
Voice of America
UN Weekly Roundup: October 15-21, 2022
Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. Ukraine asks UN to send experts to examine possible Iranian drones. Ukraine has invited U.N. experts to examine debris from what it says are...
Voice of America
Election Coverage Met With Violence in Zimbabwe
Johannesburg, south africa — Godwin Mangudya was punched, slapped and burned with cigarettes. Assailants beat and kicked Toneo Rutsito so hard he lost a tooth. Their crime? Journalism. The assaults on the Zimbabwean journalists came as they tried to cover political events. VOA journalist Mangudya was attacked by security...
Voice of America
Protests Rage in Iran's Southeast, Amid Crackdown Call
Dubai, UAE — Protests broke out in restive southeastern Iran Friday, with demonstrators attacking banks, state media reported, as a senior cleric called for tough measures against demonstrators across the country. The Islamic Republic has been gripped by five weeks of demonstrations that erupted after the death in police...
Comments / 0