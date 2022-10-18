WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Senator Rick Scott shared an update of actions he has taken over the last month in response to Hurricane Ian and issued an updated guide to federal resources available for Florida families and businesses working to recover from the devastation. This week, Senator Scott spoke with U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack to reiterate the critical need for his agency to approve the State of Florida’s request for a USDA disaster declaration and get much needed resources to Florida’s farmers. He also again spoke with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Regional Administrator Gracia Szczech and Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman to discuss the ongoing federal response to Hurricane Ian. Senator Scott continues visiting and speaking with mayors, law enforcement, community, faith and business leaders, utilities and federal officials to ensure Florida’s families and communities are getting every resource needed to recover from Ian.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO