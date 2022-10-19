ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Theory appears on WWE NXT, teases Money in the Bank cash-in

By Bryan Rose
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aqtkq_0ieN2akZ00

Theory teased he could cash in for the NXT Championship.

Austin Theory showed up at the very end of NXT, teasing he could cash in his Money in the bank briefcase at Halloween Havoc.

After a brawl ensued on the KO Show between Bron Brakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonaugh, Theory’s musc played. He appeared with the Money in the Bank briefcase, with announcers suggesting that he could cash in at Halloween Havoc.

NXT on Tuesday ended with the KO Show, featuring Kevin Owens. Owens attempted to avoid a confrontation between the three participants. McDonagh encouraged Breakker and Dragunov to fight throughout the course of the interview, and eventually was successful in getting them to brawl with one another. McDonagh attempted to get involved, however, causing Dragunov to lay him out.

Here is the lineup for Saturday's Halloween Havoc, which will air on Peacock:

  • NXT Championship: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh
  • NXT Women's Championship: Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre
  • Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal: Grayson Waller vs. Apollo Crews
  • Ladder match for the NXT North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer
  • Weapons wild match: Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade
  • Ambulance match: Damon Kemp vs. Julius Creed - if Julius loses, Brutus Creed will have to leave NXT

OHIO STATE
TOLEDO, OH
OHIO STATE
Community Policy