Austin Theory appears on WWE NXT, teases Money in the Bank cash-in

Austin Theory showed up at the very end of NXT, teasing he could cash in his Money in the bank briefcase at Halloween Havoc.

After a brawl ensued on the KO Show between Bron Brakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonaugh, Theory’s musc played. He appeared with the Money in the Bank briefcase, with announcers suggesting that he could cash in at Halloween Havoc.

NXT on Tuesday ended with the KO Show, featuring Kevin Owens. Owens attempted to avoid a confrontation between the three participants. McDonagh encouraged Breakker and Dragunov to fight throughout the course of the interview, and eventually was successful in getting them to brawl with one another. McDonagh attempted to get involved, however, causing Dragunov to lay him out.

