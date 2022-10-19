Read full article on original website
Sanexen honored for fines management technology
Sanexen Environmental Services Inc., Brossard, Quebec, a subsidiary of Logistec Corp., has been awarded the 2022 Circular Initiatives Award in the medium to large corporation category by the organization Québec Circulaire. Sanexen’s team of experts transforms renovation and construction and demolition (C&D) fines into value-added products. “The transition...
Heil introduces electric automatic side loader
Heil Environmental, Chattanooga, Tennessee, a major manufacturer of refuse collection vehicle (RCV) truck bodies, has introduced the RevAMP, an electric automated sideload (eASL) truck body. A part of Environmental Services Group (ESG) and Dover Corp., Heil’s RevAMP eASL is equipped with a fast, efficient electric lift arm and auger-style compactor...
Lixil introduces material made from plastic and wood scrap
Water and housing product maker Lixil Corp., Tokyo, will introduce a new line of material made from a combination of plastic and wood scrap in early 2023 that the company says will be suitable for a wide range of uses. Lixil says its new Revia material combines its expertise in...
Brokk to introduce surface grinder attachment at Bauma
Brokk, an Swedish manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition robots, has announced the addition of the Brokk Surface Grinder 530 (BSG 530) attachment for material removal. Brokk, which has North American offices in Monroe, Washington, says the new attachment can remove paint and asbestos and polish surface walls, floors and ceilings in preparation for renovations and restorations.
