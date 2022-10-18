Read full article on original website
How to keep pumpkins fresh during Halloween season
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s pumpkin carving season, which means you may have put a lot of effort into creating the perfect jack-o’-lantern this year. You can keep your pumpkin fresh until Halloween by using a little science. “When you do carve your pumpkins, it is like...
Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re 35 years and older, chances are you’ve either heard of or visited a downtown Richmond bar in your college days known as the Family Dog. It’s been closed for 22 years. But for one night only on Friday night, the iconic “Dog” will be open for EKU’s homecoming festivities so that alums can reminisce and laugh about the good old days.
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WYMT) - Federal agents have finished searching the farm in Bardstown that belongs to the family of Brooks Houck, the only suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The FBI Louisville Field Office announced on Friday this concluded after executing a search warrant on the farm property on...
$40 million investment to bring more than 600 jobs to EKY
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear said several Eastern Kentucky communities received more than $9.9 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) funds to support 11 projects. The projects will create more than 600 jobs and will generate up to a...
Police in Powell County look for missing man
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Powell County Sheriff’s Office ask for your help to find a missing man. In a post on Facebook made late Wednesday night, they said friends and family of Ryan Roberts have not heard from him since about 3:30 p.m. on October 18th.
WKYT Investigates | Targeting drug traffickers
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - Investigators with the Bluegrass Narcotics Task Force say targeting drug traffickers is their main goal right now - a mission with heightened urgency due to the power and potency of drugs that are available. “We know for a fact that the narcotics we’re dealing with and...
West Jessamine beats Corbin in girls soccer state tournament
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Colts made their way down to play the Red-hounds at Corbin primary school. Jessamine went up 2-0 in under 10 minutes and didn’t let off the gas once. The Colts shared the wealth with multiple players scoring including Kylie Archer, Karlie Galus, Mary Hodge,...
Stoops named to Dodd Trophy midseason watch list
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation on Wednesday announced Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is one of 20 coaches named to the Dodd Trophy midseason watch list. Stoops, in his 10th season at UK, has his Wildcats ranked 19th in the country, with a 5-2...
Man convicted of reckless homicide in deadly DUI crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a verdict in the death of Dazeon Morgan. Matthew Starling was found guilty Thursday night of reckless homicide and DUI according to the jury. Deliberations began Thursday afternoon, and by the end of the night, the jury had made their decision. They found Matthew Starling was drunk at the wheel and killed Dazeon Morgan back in 2020, but the original charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter didn’t stick. Instead, the jury said that Starling was guilty of reckless homicide and DUI.
