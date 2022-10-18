Read full article on original website
MSU Department of Music faculty present French-themed recital
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Three Mississippi State Department of Music faculty members and their special guests will perform the recital “Voulez-Vous Français Avec Moi?” 7:30 p.m., Monday [Oct. 24] in the Music Building’s Lecture-Recital Hall. The recital—featuring Associate Professor Jeanette Fontaine, Assistant Professor Roza Tulyaganova and Instructor Sophie...
‘Howell at the Moon’ set for Oct. 28 at MSU observatory
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s Department of Physics and Astronomy and Astronomy Club are hosting a special Halloween public viewing Friday [Oct. 28] at the university’s Howell Observatory. “Howell at the Moon” will be held 7-9 p.m., weather permitting, and is free to all and will include telescope viewing...
Walking for a Cure
In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness month, MSU's Department of Health Promotion and Wellness hosted its annual "Pink Dawg Walk" for breast cancer awareness along Chadwick Lake walking track. The free, family-friendly event promotes breast cancer prevention and early detection, along with celebrating survivors and others affected by the disease.
National Cyber Security Awareness Month presentations scheduled
October is designated as National Cyber Security Awareness month. This is intended to raise awareness about the importance of cyber security to ensure every American has the resources they need to stay safer and more secure online, while increasing the resiliency of the nation during cyber-threats. In recognition of Cybersecurity...
Retirement consultations scheduled
Representatives from AIG, TIAA and VOYA soon will be on the Starkville campus for one-on-one retirement consultations. These consultations will provide an opportunity to discuss individual opportunities, interests and goals in retirement planning. —Oct. 27: AIG. —Nov. 1: VOYA. All face-to-face consultations will be held in the Gardner Room on...
