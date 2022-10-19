Read full article on original website
Lucie Hradecka Plays Final Match of Accomplished Doubles Career in Guadalajara
37-year-old Lucie Hradecka has called time on her career, playing her final match in Guadalajara alongside Hao-Ching Chan, losing 4-6 1-6 to Lydumyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko. The former Doubles No. 4 hangs up her racquet after winning 26 doubles titles, three Grand Slams, four Fed Cups, and two Olympic medals, most of which were alongside her long-term partner Andrea Sestini Hlavackova, who also retired in 2022.
ATP Antwerp Semifinal Predictions Including Sebastian Korda vs Dominic Thiem
There has been no shortage of entertaining tennis this week at the ATP Antwerp Open in Belgium and the entertaining action should continue in the last four. It was a stacked draw with big names that has whittled down to just four men all of whom will surely believe that they have a chance of lifting the title. As ever, we here at LWOT are offering our preview and prediction for both semifinal clashes. But who will come out on top?
ATP Napoli Semifinal Predictions Including Matteo Berrettini vs Mackenzie McDonald
For all the controversy at the start of the week, the organizers of the ATP 250 tournament in Napoli will be fairly pleased with how things have turned out. They have two Italians in the semifinals in Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Musetti and will be holding out hope for an all-Italian final. Will the tournament get its dream finish? We’ve predicted how the semifinals will pan out.
WTA Guadalajara Quarterfinal Predictions Including Coco Gauff vs Victoria Azarenka
H2H: Pegula 3-0. Sloane Stephens is having another successful week in Mexico. Stephens has now won 8 consecutive matches in Guadalajara having claimed the title at the 250 level event at the same venue earlier this season. Stephens is coming off impressive straight sets wins over Belinda Bencic and Caroline Garcia but is unlikely to enjoy the same success against Jessica Pegula. Pegula has Stephens’ number, having won their three previous clashes and is one of the most consistent players on tour right now. I suspect Pegula will be too tough when it matters most.
ATP Stockholm Semifinal Predictions Including Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Emil Ruusuvuori
Only four men remain at the ATP Stockholm Open and the quality of tennis has not disappointed this week. We expect more of the same in two close matchups on Saturday. Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas remains unbeaten in these parts but faces a tricky opponent in Emil Ruusuvuori. While Alex De Minaur will look to topple the high-flying Holger Rune. Who will reach the championship match?
ATP Napoli Day 3 Predictions Including Pablo Carreno Busta vs Fabio Fognini
The horribly-organized ATP Napoli 250 continues despite all of the controversy surrounding it, including an unsafe initial playing surface and a lack of water provided to the players in the hotel. The tournament now faces a race against time to finish play this week. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win?
WTA Finals Qualification Scenarios
After the first two rounds at the WTA 1000 in Guadalajara, three spots at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth remain available with seven players still in with a chance of securing their place in Texas. Let’s have a look at who’s qualified, who has been eliminated, and who remains in the running.
ATP Naples Day 3 Predictions Including Matteo Berrettini vs Roberto Carballes Baena
The start of the 2022 ATP Tennis Napoli Cup in Naples, Italy has been nothing short of problematic as poor court conditions have caused delays around the event. Day 3 is expected to feature a good amount of first and second-round matches as the tournament looks to get back on schedule. Four players are looking to book their spot in the quarterfinals, including Matteo Berrettini who takes on Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena. We at LWOT will have the prediction for that match as well as other happenings around the grounds of Naples. But who will advance?
ATP Antwerp Quarterfinal Predictions Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Dan Evans
Quarterfinal day at the ATP European Open in Antwerp will feature four high-quality matches. Four seeds have survived to reach this far, but there is potential for an upset or two on Friday. Who will reach the semifinals?. ATP Antwerp Quarterfinal Predictions. Sebastian Korda vs Yoshihito Nishioka. Head-to-head: Korda 1-0...
World #9 Simona Halep Receives Provisional Suspension for Doping
In news that shocked the tennis world Friday morning, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced that Simona Halep–two-time Grand Slam champion, former World #1, and 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist–has been provisionally banned for doping. Halep, currently ranked World #9, makes for one of the highest-profile doping bans in tennis...
Three keys to Tommy Paul’s win over Leo Borg at the Stockholm Open
Tommy Paul of the United States beat Leo Borg of Sweden 5-7 6-4 6-1 in a first round match at the Stockholm Open on Tuesday. The match lasted for a little more than two hours. Leo, who is the son of the legendary Bjorn Borg, is ranked 577th in the world at the moment, but posed a stiff challenge to a much higher-ranked Paul. Paul will take on Mikael Ymer, another Swede, in the second round on Thursday.
Two keys to Stefanos Tsitsipas’ win over Mikael Ymer at the Stockholm Open
Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat home hope Mikael Ymer of Sweden 7-5 6-3 in the quarterfinals at the ATP Stockholm Open on Friday to continue his solid run of form. The match lasted for almost two hours, with the Greek’s victory ensuring he remained in contention to win his third title of the year. Tsitsipas will next take on Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland in the semifinal on Saturday. But what were the keys to his win over Ymer?
