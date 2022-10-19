Read full article on original website
The Newest Concealer Trend Is All About Reflecting Light, and I'm So Into It
Just when you think a product has reached the height of its capabilities, a new formulation comes around and changes the game forever. Case in point: what's currently happening to concealer. For a long time, concealer has been the product to reach for to mask a blemish or hide dark circles. If you wanted to mix things up, you could opt for a concealer a couple shades lighter than your skin tone to brighten your under-eye area, but that's about it.
I Love Trendy Pieces With a Bit of Edge—These Finds Sum Up My Fall Aesthetic
From barely-there, seductive sheer pieces to oversize leather jackets, edgy aesthetics are leading the charge this fall on and off the runways. Every flavor of style has its moment (nineties minimalism ruled last year, and the timeless-leaning clean-girl aesthetic had its shining moment earlier in the spring), but the pendulum has finally swung over to experimental, "rough around the edges" fashion. The profile of fall 2022 edginess entails lots of leather and skin-exposing tops, with a touch of Y2K nostalgia, and street style pros like Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa have embraced the look in full force. Consider me sold.
I Might as Well Have a PhD in Glossy Skin—Tips for the Most Luminous Complexion
The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of cool fashion people, editors, makeup artists, hairstylists, and aestheticians—all the people we trust the most. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
12 Industry Experts Share Their All-Time Favorite Lip Glosses
If you talk to anyone that works in the beauty industry, chances are we've tried every single lip product imaginable. Lipsticks, balms, tints, stains—you name it, we've tried it. But there's one product that beauty industry experts love above all else: lip gloss. Open my purse at any given...
I Wore This Cult-Favorite Nail Polish for 5 Days—Here Are My Uncensored Thoughts
If there's one thing to know about me, it's that I don't think I've had bare nails since I was under 10 years old. I've been religiously painting my nails and getting them done from a very young age. When I was a kid, it was a fun way to bond with my mom, and it quickly turned into something that I just felt incomplete without.
I Hate to Tell You This, But These 7 Handbag Trends Are on Their Way Out
I know the saying goes "diamonds are forever," but forget diamonds. In my mind, handbags are forever. All you have to do is know when to hang some styles up for a few seasons in favor of other, fresher-feeling alternatives. (To keep their shape, stuff them with newspaper before sending them to storage for the time being.)
Bella Hadid Wore a Major 2023 Accessory Trend In a Way That's Puzzling and Cool
Trend queen Bella Hadid is at it again, this time with a 2023 trend that's actually quite classic. I love it when classic items become trendy, so I was thrilled to see that belts of all kinds flooded the S/S 23 runways. But the best pairing of them all (in my opinion, at least) is jeans with a classic leather belt in brown or black, and Hadid seems to fully agree. She wore not one, but two belts with jeans earlier this week. That's right, she wore one through the loops of her baggy low-rise jeans and the other below it around her hips. On paper, you wouldn't think that this styling makes much sense, let alone works, but for what it's worth, Hadid certainly pulled it off.
9 Styling Tricks That Make My Fall Outfits Noticeably More Chic
Dressing for fall is where I thrive. I live for the season where I can style cozy sweaters and open-toe sandals in sartorial harmony. There’s unquestionably a thrill of putting together an autumn ensemble which is why I’m always keeping my eyes peeled for fresh outfit inspiration—whether its on the runways, from street style photography, on Instagram, or my personal favorite—Zara. (I can’t tell you how many times I’ve visited Zara’s app and promptly screen-shotted a slew of styled looks in a frenzy of inspiration.)
H&M Just Dropped a $50 Version of the Controversial Shoes Every Celeb Is Wearing
It seems like sky-high platform pumps have been everywhere lately. From red carpets to runways to Cannes to cobblestone streets, celebs like Blake Lively, Anne Hathaway, and Florence Pugh are all-in on the extremely elevated footwear trend popularized by brands like Valentino and Versace. The exaggerated six-inch heels have made the shoes a bit controversial, but that hasn't stopped celebs from wearing them nonstop.
The Denim Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Ballet Flats
Ballet flats are the moment. Period. Sure, the style has been around for years, but the silhouette continues to rise in popularity this fall. This is in large part thanks to the abundance of fresh options in the F/W 22 collections (ahem, Miu Miu) and the celeb endorsements (looking at you, Kendall Jenner). While flats truly work with just about any pant, dress, or skirt style, there’s a specific denim trend the fashion crowd is wearing with their favorite ballet flats. Yep, it’s all about relaxed and baggy jeans.
Chanel Makeup Artists Told Me the 15 Products They Always Use on Celebs
From the glowy foundation I wear every day to pretty lipstick colors that are on constant rotation, Chanel is a brand that is heavily stocked in my beauty drawer. Over the years, I’ve discovered plenty of products by trying them at the beauty counter, getting recommendations from friends, or test-driving the new Chanel launches that have everyone talking.
I'm Going on a Fall Getaway, and These Are the Chic Items in My Carry-On
Every fall, I look forward to escaping from the city and heading to Upstate New York. I can put on Red (Taylor's Version), pack my favorite fuzzy socks and the coziest pieces from my fall collection, and have a little getaway to see the leaves changing, drink wine with friends, and enjoy being outside before it gets too cold. I've already gone upstate once this fall, and unfortunately, it was raining the entire time. This weekend, a few friends and I are making up for it and taking a short trip to Hudson Valley for a do-over. When traveling, I have to have all of my essentials with me. My packing list may be a little longer than others, but what can I say? I like what I like. I keep travel sizes of everything now, and it has been a total game changer for me, so I've rounded up some of the things that I can't travel without. From great beauty products and makeup bags to clothing items and shoes, this list is a guide to almost everything you'll need when taking a quick weekend away. What's even better is that most of these items are on the affordable side, which is always a win.
I Check Zara Everyday—These Are The 30 Best Dresses, Knits, and Shoes To Order
I looked at my calendar recently and had no idea I had so many exciting things coming up. I’m getting ready to head ton Upstate New York this weekend for a little fall getaway, next week I’m off to Los Angeles for some warmer weather and to celebrate halloween, and dinners and events planned here in the city. As someone who likes to keep busy and is more on the soical side I love having a calendar this full, but with that being said I need to make sure I have great looks to wear to all of my upcoming fall plans. While I do admit I have expensive taste, I like to keep a budget in mind when I do my shopping and Zara always comes through. They have new arrivals coming in constantly and great pieces that can even pass for designer. Right now dresses, knits and shoes are at the top of my list while shopping and while doing my daily Zara deep dive I found everything I was looking for and then some.
I Love a Good Sweater—These 31 New Arrivals Live in My Mind Rent-Free
It's finally the time of year for all of us who love everything cozy that fall has to offer. It's sweater season. It's time to pull out your favorite sweaters you've had for years and start adding new ones to love to your collection. Getting the perfect sweater can be difficult since every retailer and their mother has a vast offering of cardigans, cropped knits, long dusters, button-down sweaters, crew-neck sweaters, etc., and the number of options can be overwhelming. When you get it right, there's nothing better than a great fall look with a chic sweater as the centerpiece. When it comes to styling, I wear my knits every way I can think of—with a great miniskirt, tights, and boots, with a pair of classic denim, and with some cool leather pants or trousers. The styling options are practically endless. This fall, I have upped my game when it comes to my knitwear collection with the help of some of my favorite retailers, such as Shopbop, COS, Saks Fifth Avenue, and H&M. Sometimes, when it comes to sweaters, our minds immediately go "Oh no, this is gonna be expensive," but au contraire. I have found so many options that are more affordable than you think.
I'm a Gen Z Fashion Writer—These Are the Small Brands I'm Obsessed With
Gen Z Says is a series where we tap different members of Generation Z who'll give us the latest insight on what's cool in the fashion space. While we spend a lot of time looking toward big labels and retailers, nothing beats finding and supporting a small brand that you immediately click with. When perusing through the collections of emerging brands, you'll find the innovation that can often be missing from the bigger labels. India Roby, Gen Zer, and fashion writer happens to agree. Having worked at Nylon and now at Fashionista, her work has helped her gradually build up a mental directory of small designers that are worthy of mainstream attention. Roby is also no stranger to the fast-paced stream of social media, always paying attention to what's perceived as "of the moment." Sites like Twitter and TikTok may have their list of flaws, but they've also created a way for smaller designers to have their moment against all the noise.
I Thought My Fall Wardrobe Was Set—Then I Saw These COS, Mango, and Zara Finds
Do you ever start shopping and realize that you don't just want one or two items but suddenly crave an entire wardrobe overhaul? Because, same. On a recent visit to peruse the new-arrivals sections of my favorite affordable sites, I came across so many strong pieces that I started envisioning a whole new wardrobe with these chic updates. The selection at COS, Mango, and Zara is always pretty strong, but this particular season, they have the coolest version of fall wardrobe basics that really caught my eye and are making me consider replacing the very versions in my own closet.
Black Makeup Artists on Championing Diversity and Pay Equality in the Industry
When I first learned that celebrity makeup artists Amber Amos and Brittany Whitfield teamed up for a podcast, I could barely contain my excitement. Individually, both are extremely talented makeup artists with diverse portfolios of work with both beauty brands and celebrity clientele, but together, they're a genuine powerhouse duo with a lot of industry tea to spill. After binging the first four episodes of The A&B Conversation, I quickly realized that this was going to be a new favorite podcast of mine.
These Are the Only Fall Trends I'm Actually Shopping This Year
We're deep into fall, and I'm afraid if I don't savor the moment, the opportunity to wear the trends I've been looking forward to all year will pass me by. I'm a big fall girl, but not in the pumpkin-spice, cozy-knits way—I'm more into the distressed-leather-jacket and tall-rider-boots vibe. I live in Los Angeles, so I usually don't get to wear these pieces until the middle of October. Luckily, in this in-between time, I can turn to Macy's to help me curate the best fall wardrobe.
6 Tricks for Healthy Hair This Fall, According to a Top Colorist
The start of a new season usually inspires a refresh in various areas of your life—from switching out your closet to cleaning out your pantry to revamping your beauty look. And if you're anything like me, this also applies to your haircare routine. After months of UV rays, salty ocean water and chlorine, my strands have seen better days. All of my summer fun has left my hair looking and feeling a bit dull and dried out, a far cry from my ideal hair situation.
