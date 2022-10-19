NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / Short term rentals are a dynamic industry that is causing a wave in the real estate industry. It has become a new way to find the comfort of a home no matter where you are in the world. Whether it is a small apartment with few amenities or a full house to yourself, short term rentals are beginning to replace hotels for many people.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO