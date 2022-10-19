Since beating Wake Forest at home in perhaps its best win of the season Sunday, Sept. 18, the NC State women’s soccer team has had to battle through the toughest part of its schedule. After facing some challenging opponents, both at home and on the road, and battling through some struggles on offense, the Pack has gone 1-4-1 since its big win against the Demon Deacons.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO