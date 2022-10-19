Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Technician Online
NC State volleyball swept by UNC in front of big Reynolds crowd
The fans came for a party, but the concert just wasn’t that good. That about sums up the night for the NC State volleyball team as it got swept by the North Carolina Tar Heels in front of a packed house in Reynolds Coliseum. Perhaps the most pivotal moment...
Status of injuries to Duke's two top-ranked freshmen
Nobody expected five-star freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead to play in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night. But when the program announced a few hours beforehand that five-star freshman center Dereck Lively II would also be on the bench, ...
Technician Online
Wolfpack trumps Wildcats in first home swim & dive meet of season
The NC State swim & dive team knocked off the Kentucky Wildcats at Willis R. Casey Aquatic Center on Oct. 21, 2022. Headed by incredible sprint performances from graduate Kylee Alons and junior Abby Arens, the No. 4 women’s squad beat No. 12 Kentucky 172-126. The No. 4 men’s team trounced the unranked Wildcats 188-105.
Technician Online
NC State women’s soccer continues skid in 1-0 loss to Louisville
In NC State women’s soccer’s regular season home finale, the Wolfpack suffered a 1-0 loss to the Louisville Cardinals on Thursday, Oct. 20. Now 0-3-1 in its last four matches, it’s safe to say NC State (7-6-4, 2-5-1 ACC) has hit more than a skid in its play. Season-long problems within the attacking third once again exposed themselves against the Cardinals (6-6-2, 3-5 ACC) in the Pack’s final game at home for the 2022 regular season.
Technician Online
Women’s soccer by the numbers: Struggling offense, tough opponents create rough stretch
Since beating Wake Forest at home in perhaps its best win of the season Sunday, Sept. 18, the NC State women’s soccer team has had to battle through the toughest part of its schedule. After facing some challenging opponents, both at home and on the road, and battling through some struggles on offense, the Pack has gone 1-4-1 since its big win against the Demon Deacons.
backingthepack.com
Have a look at NC State’s new basketball uniforms
Last season’s basketball uniforms were, y’know ... fine. Not the best. They are a thing of the past, though, and the look that NC State showed off on Instagram yesterday is a substantial improvement, in my opinion. See ‘em here:. (Flip over to the picture of Ernest...
Duke basketball offers glimpse of future. What we learned from Blue-White Scrimmage
Blue Devils center Dereck Lively and forward Dariq Whitehead were sidelined with injuries, but Tyrese Proctor, Jeremy Roach and freshman big man Christian Reeves played well.
WBTV
Former UNC coach speaks about the future of the Atlantic Coast Conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Matt Doherty’s history with the Atlantic Coast Conference extends back several decades. In the 1980s he played for the North Carolina Tar Heels. In 1982 he helped the team win a national championship. Doherty went on to coach the Heels for a brief stint in...
alamancenews.com
FRIDAY NIGHT RESULTS: Graham loses at home; other county teams roll on the road
Andrew Carrouth’s second go-around as a high school football head coach has become rewarding. Now he has a conference championship associated with his name. Carrouth, a former Southern Alamance player and head coach, has directed North Moore to a Mid-Carolina Conference title with Friday night’s 35-0 victory at Graham.
QSR magazine
Hungry Howie's Opens Unit in Clayton, North Carolina
Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
cbs17
Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
James Thompson, 16: Raleigh shooting victim was a fan of basketball, cooking, fishing
In the first funeral for victims of Raleigh’s mass shooting, the 16-year-old is remembered as a young entrepreneur interested in all sports.
Who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle? Vote now for your favorite.
The perfect biscuit can be fluffy or flaky or pillowy, maybe even crispy. But who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle?
Technician Online
UAB funds events with student fees, ticket revenue
NC State’s University Activities Board (UAB) consistently brings in famous artists to perform at NC State’s recurring concert events like packHOWL and Wolfstock. The Wolfpack is wondering, where does the UAB get the funds and resources to book such musicians?. Most recently, the UAB announced that Waka Flocka...
This Restaurant Has The Best Nachos In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best nachos in each state, including this spot in North Carolina offering unique takes on the classic.
Technician Online
Howling Cow ice cream sold in new indoor booth at State Fair
Check out this NC State tradition: the Dairy Bar has made its way back to the North Carolina State Fair, now at a new indoor location. Hosted by the NC State Food Science Club and its co-chairs, the booth will sell Howling Cow ice cream for $6 a scoop at this year’s fair from Oct. 13-23.
Charlotte Stories
2 Charlotte-Area Schools Rank Among 2023’s Top 10 Best Colleges
To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
visitraleigh.com
Food and Drink Hidden Gems in the Raleigh Area
When it comes to food and drinks, the Raleigh area is home to some of the best-kept secret eateries dishing out and serving up some truly awesome experiences. Be sure to add these hidden gems to your travel list. Steve's Place. A blue-collar deli counter and hot dog joint, Steve's...
visitraleigh.com
The Ghosts of Raleigh
A destination always brings out its best spooks and ghost stories during this week leading up to Halloween. With a haunted history like Wake County has, there are plenty of ghouls and goblins for us to talk about. That concept reminded us of a story, written by Ernest Dollar, executive director of the City of Raleigh Museum (COR Museum), and published in the Official Visitors Guide called "The Ghosts of Raleigh"—intended for people who love history and have vivid imaginations, a strong sense of empathy and a bit of a taste for the macabre.
This Is The Best Deli In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in North Carolina.
Comments / 0