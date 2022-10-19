Read full article on original website
Opinion: Toxic cultures and the great resignation
A wise person once said, “A bad day at the beach is better than a good day at work.” Perhaps this person loved the ocean, or perhaps, he intended it as a philosophical statement encouraging us to prioritize our mental and physical health, take breaks, and avoid stress. It isn’t a blanket statement, of course; however, for many people, it rings true.
8 Signs of Narcissistic Abuse in a Relationship—Plus, What To Do About It
In a perfect world, whenever you enter into a romantic relationship, it would be with someone who is loving and who has your best interests at heart. While that can certainly be the case, it's also possible that you could unsuspectingly end up in a relationship with a narcissist, even if the partner in question seems like the real deal in the beginning of your courtship. With this in mind, it's crucial that you learn the signs of narcissistic abuse to look out for.
Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims
Both gaslighters and those who get gaslit will recognize these phrases. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY. Chances are either you’ve been a victim of gaslighting or you are somebody who uses gaslighting tactics on others.
11 Behaviors That Reveal a Toxic Marriage
A toxic marriage is detrimental to your well-being and overall life satisfaction. Sometimes you might not recognize the toxicity, and recognizing the signs can help. Sometimes the only clue you need is whether you’ve been asking yourself if it’s a toxic marriage. Other times, you’ll need a little more information before you know.
Your uncontrollable outbursts at your partner could be a sign that you're in a seriously abusive relationship
Reactive abuse isn't the same as mutual abuse: With reactive abuse, the victim only resorts to abusive behavior as a survival mechanism.
Why a Narcissist Stops Talking to You
There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
It's never been about transgender people — it's about respecting reality
Until this week, the debate over gender fluidity left me completely cold. It was possible, I felt, to treat transgender people with respect while at the same time holding the view that only women could have babies. I know two transgender people, and they are about as different from each...
Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships
Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
New study uncovers links between dark triad personality traits and disordered eating habits
Many factors can contribute to a person’s eating habits, including personality traits. The Dark Triad personality traits of narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism have been linked to many negative outcomes, but their relationship to disordered eating has been underexplored. A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health looks at how these traits related to uncontrolled, restrained, and emotional eating.
Recognize A Sociopath: Signs And Characteristics Of Sociopathic Behavior
“I’m not a psychopath, I’m a high-functioning sociopath. Do your research”. One of the most famous quotes on sociopaths, can you guess who said this? Well, if your answer is Sherlock Holmes, then you’re correct! The fictional character written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, described himself as a “high-functioning sociopath” but is he really one?
Romantic attachment anxiety predicts higher levels of self-objectification over time in both men and women
Feeling anxious about your romantic relationship and fearing abandonment leads to stronger tendencies to sexually objectify yourself, according to new research published in Psychology of Women Quarterly. “My colleagues (Dr. Larissa Terán and Dr. Jennifer Stevens Aubrey) and I were interested in this topic because sexual objectification and self-objectification are...
How to Know If You're Dating a Narcissist
People with narcissism are not inherently bad people. But they can be challenging to date. Here are the red flags to look out for. You’ve recently started dating someone who’s charming and confident, but you’re beginning to notice a shallow and selfish side. They seem to lack any signs of empathy or vulnerability.
Antidepressants can rewire the human brain, study reveals
VIENNA, Austria — Antidepressants have the ability to rewire the human brain, according to new research. Scientists say the drugs alter the structure of grey and white matter, previously thought to be fixed, and returns it to a state of plasticity — normally only seen in kids. Patients...
The Harsh Reality of Narcissists Abuse
Actually, it’s kind of weird what happens. I’m not 100% sure I was with a Narcissist, but I’m pretty sure. I was with something similar or strong traits because there is no other way to explain it. And the longer you are away, you will gain more clarity. But in the beginning, you will second guess every ounce of reality to justify their abusive behavior.
How To Recognize Narcissistic Gaslighting? Examples And What To Do About It
Have you been walking on eggshells around your partner?. Have you been constantly second-guessing your decisions at your workplace?. Well, if yes, you might be a victim of gaslighting, specifically, narcissistic gaslighting. Narcissistic gaslighting is a type of emotional abuse used by narcissists or people with a narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) to manipulate you into questioning your reality.
Opinion: Be Aware When Interacting With A Covert Narcissist
When we hear the word narcissist it usually surfaces images of a conceited individual who loves their own reflection and bragging about their accomplishments. Yet what many people don’t realize is that narcissistic personality disorder is not created equal nor does it manifest in the same way from one narcissist to another.
Opinion: Gen Z Understands Culture Accountability
On a recent episode of OWN Network’s “Dr. Phil,” titled “Boomers vs. Zoomers: An Old-Age Debate,” representatives from the two generations discussed various cultural topics. One particular topic that Dr. Philip McGraw presented was about “cancel culture” and the issue of Gen Z being sensitive, citing comedians fearing performing at colleges because they may offend someone. The debate divulges into Gen Z supposedly defending cancel culture but in my opinion, they argue that people should be held accountable.
12 things every American has in their house, according to non-Americans
“This is the most wholesome I've felt about my country in a while.”
Opinion: Healing From Narcissistic Abuse Is A Journey, Not A Destination
Let's focus on the aftermath of narcissistic abuse. I’m not going to lie to you… the beginning stages after leaving an abusive relationship are going to be very hard. I’m telling you this because I don’t want to promise that the light at the end of the tunnel will magically appear. That is simply not true.
