Naperville, IL

Comments / 6

Dazy Haze
3d ago

my heartfelt sympathy to the loved ones of this to young man .prayers ..hope they have support from all and prayers .losing a child is devastating. prayers🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

TheDailyBeast

Chicago Teen Dies After Collapsing During Choir Solo

A suburban Chicago teen collapsed on stage while singing a solo at a choir event on Friday, and later died at the hospital. Daniel Moshi’s father said he was called and told his 17-year-old son had collapsed while performing a solo rehearsal at the All State Honors Show Choir for the Illinois American Choral Directors Association. He was rushed to the hospital after bystanders performed CPR. A cause of death hasn’t been released yet by the coroner’s office. “His organs were all healthy, his heart—absolutely nothing wrong with him,” his mother, Karolin Moshi, said. The Naperville teen was a high school senior who dreamed of eventually being on Broadway. “We were supposed to buy him a car. We’re actually doing his funeral,” Karolin said. “It’s not easy. It’s not easy for any parent to go through this because we still don’t have answers.”Read it at NBC Chicago
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

VIDEO: Ambulance crew shot at in Chicago

An ambulance crew in Chicago, Illinois, was startled when active shooters drove past them on Wednesday, September 21, according to a post on the Medical Express Ambulance Service Inc Facebook page. The post said the ambulance was on the way to a call when the team heard several gunshots in Jackson Park. As the ambulance traveled through the park, […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman was taking out garbage when she was shot on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot late Thursday while she was throwing out garbage in the Fuller Park neighborhood.At 5:12 p.m., the 31-year-old woman was taking out in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue when she realized she had been shot, police said.She got in her car and ended up in the parking lot of Petey's Gyros at 47th and Wells streets, right off the Dan Ryan Expressway.The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

87-Year-Old Chicago Woman Fatally Shot in Wheelchair After Attack

An 87-year-old Chicago woman was discovered dead in her apartment at a senior living community. According to authorities, she died as a result of an attack. Mae Brown, who passed away over the weekend, had many assault-related injuries, said the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The investigation concluded that her death was a homicide.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

South Side bank robbed at gunpoint Thursday

CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon. At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 guns recovered, 5 facing charges after running from police outside Joliet gas station

JOLIET, Ill. - Five teens are facing charges after four loaded guns were recovered during a police foot chase Thursday evening near a Joliet gas station. Joliet police officers were on patrol around 7:40 p.m. in the first block of McDonough Street when they say five males standing outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing, police said.
JOLIET, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Addison woman charged in Naperville stabbing

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - An Addison woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another woman Tuesday morning at an apartment in west suburban Naperville. Adrienne C. Williams, 28, is accused of stabbing a 29-year-old woman around 4 a.m. at a mutual acquaintance's apartment building in the 100 block of East Bailey Road, police said.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love eating steaks, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Lakemoor police officer fired after being hailed a hero

LAKEMOOR, Ill. - From hero cop to fired cop in only a year. Now, a former police officer in northwest suburban Lakemoor is filing a federal lawsuit against her former department and its chief, alleging she was unfairly terminated because she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder following a violent confrontation with an armed murder suspect.
LAKEMOOR, IL
wjol.com

A Leader In Joliet Dies Suddenly

The president of the NAACP Joliet branch and served as Chairman of the African American Business Association Michael Clark has died. Clark was also actively involved with the Joliet Chamber of Commerce. He died Wednesday morning from an apparent heart attack at the age of 41. Clark was appointed to...
JOLIET, IL
