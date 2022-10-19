A suburban Chicago teen collapsed on stage while singing a solo at a choir event on Friday, and later died at the hospital. Daniel Moshi’s father said he was called and told his 17-year-old son had collapsed while performing a solo rehearsal at the All State Honors Show Choir for the Illinois American Choral Directors Association. He was rushed to the hospital after bystanders performed CPR. A cause of death hasn’t been released yet by the coroner’s office. “His organs were all healthy, his heart—absolutely nothing wrong with him,” his mother, Karolin Moshi, said. The Naperville teen was a high school senior who dreamed of eventually being on Broadway. “We were supposed to buy him a car. We’re actually doing his funeral,” Karolin said. “It’s not easy. It’s not easy for any parent to go through this because we still don’t have answers.”Read it at NBC Chicago

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO