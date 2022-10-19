Read full article on original website
Dazy Haze
3d ago
my heartfelt sympathy to the loved ones of this to young man .prayers ..hope they have support from all and prayers .losing a child is devastating. prayers🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Chicago Teen Dies After Collapsing During Choir Solo
A suburban Chicago teen collapsed on stage while singing a solo at a choir event on Friday, and later died at the hospital. Daniel Moshi’s father said he was called and told his 17-year-old son had collapsed while performing a solo rehearsal at the All State Honors Show Choir for the Illinois American Choral Directors Association. He was rushed to the hospital after bystanders performed CPR. A cause of death hasn’t been released yet by the coroner’s office. “His organs were all healthy, his heart—absolutely nothing wrong with him,” his mother, Karolin Moshi, said. The Naperville teen was a high school senior who dreamed of eventually being on Broadway. “We were supposed to buy him a car. We’re actually doing his funeral,” Karolin said. “It’s not easy. It’s not easy for any parent to go through this because we still don’t have answers.”Read it at NBC Chicago
Teen Was Singing Solo When He Collapsed, Died at Naperville Choir Event, Family Says
Seventeen-year-old Daniel Moshi was doing the thing he loved most when he unexpectedly died onstage during a tragic incident at a suburban choir event, his family said. "They told us that while he was doing his solo, he just passed out," said his mother Karolin Moshi. "He collapsed and we don't know anything else."
VIDEO: Ambulance crew shot at in Chicago
An ambulance crew in Chicago, Illinois, was startled when active shooters drove past them on Wednesday, September 21, according to a post on the Medical Express Ambulance Service Inc Facebook page. The post said the ambulance was on the way to a call when the team heard several gunshots in Jackson Park. As the ambulance traveled through the park, […]
Suburban Teen Dies After Incident During Choir Event at Naperville School: Authorities
A 17-year-old high school student died tragically during a musical event at Naperville North High School Friday, authorities said. The DuPage County coroner's office said it was investigating the death of 17-year-old Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park, who died suddenly Friday evening. Naperville fire officials confirmed they responded to the...
Teen found fatally shot in Montgomery, IL driveway identified
"The lady was screaming," neighbor Daniel Rupert said. "I thought it was an argument."
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with beating 87-year-old to death at senior living apartment building
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged with beating an 87-year-old woman to death at a senior living apartment building on the South Side. Shearly Gaines, 69, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Mae Brown was found unresponsive in a wheelchair at the Lincoln Perry senior homes in...
2-year-old girl dies after found unresponsive in Greater Grand Crossing: officials
She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.
Woman was taking out garbage when she was shot on South Side, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot late Thursday while she was throwing out garbage in the Fuller Park neighborhood.At 5:12 p.m., the 31-year-old woman was taking out in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue when she realized she had been shot, police said.She got in her car and ended up in the parking lot of Petey's Gyros at 47th and Wells streets, right off the Dan Ryan Expressway.The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.
Police investigate in Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton after report of body
The DuPage County Forest Preserve police are investigating after a dead body was reported by a visitor to Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday morning.
theeastcountygazette.com
87-Year-Old Chicago Woman Fatally Shot in Wheelchair After Attack
An 87-year-old Chicago woman was discovered dead in her apartment at a senior living community. According to authorities, she died as a result of an attack. Mae Brown, who passed away over the weekend, had many assault-related injuries, said the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The investigation concluded that her death was a homicide.
South Side bank robbed at gunpoint Thursday
CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon. At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said a...
NBC Chicago
Beloved Family Patriarch Remembered After He Was Killed Monday During Attempted Robbery
The owner of a North side liquor store who came to the United States in search of the American dream was killed Monday night during an attempted robbery, and now family members are left searching for justice following the horrific crime. This comes as Chicago police continue to search for...
fox32chicago.com
4 guns recovered, 5 facing charges after running from police outside Joliet gas station
JOLIET, Ill. - Five teens are facing charges after four loaded guns were recovered during a police foot chase Thursday evening near a Joliet gas station. Joliet police officers were on patrol around 7:40 p.m. in the first block of McDonough Street when they say five males standing outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing, police said.
14-Year-Old Illinois Boy Steals Car Because ‘It’s Cold Out’
A teenage boy from Joliet, Illinois stole a car...because he was cold. PATCH. So imagine this, you're car is stolen by a 14-year-old boy. What the...Well that would suck. But after the car is recovered, you learn that the reason the kid stole your car was because he "was cold."
'I was panicking': Video shows Arlington Heights police officer save boy from choking
"I was panicking. And my husband saw it all happening in slow motion," said Christine Connolly, Colin's mother.
Addison woman charged in Naperville stabbing
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - An Addison woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another woman Tuesday morning at an apartment in west suburban Naperville. Adrienne C. Williams, 28, is accused of stabbing a 29-year-old woman around 4 a.m. at a mutual acquaintance's apartment building in the 100 block of East Bailey Road, police said.
Dozen CPD officers receive suspension notifications for May 2020 melee with protesters
Nearly two and a half years after a major scuffle between Chicago police and protesters, the city has settled a federal lawsuit and CPD is taking disciplinary action.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love eating steaks, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
fox32chicago.com
Lakemoor police officer fired after being hailed a hero
LAKEMOOR, Ill. - From hero cop to fired cop in only a year. Now, a former police officer in northwest suburban Lakemoor is filing a federal lawsuit against her former department and its chief, alleging she was unfairly terminated because she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder following a violent confrontation with an armed murder suspect.
wjol.com
A Leader In Joliet Dies Suddenly
The president of the NAACP Joliet branch and served as Chairman of the African American Business Association Michael Clark has died. Clark was also actively involved with the Joliet Chamber of Commerce. He died Wednesday morning from an apparent heart attack at the age of 41. Clark was appointed to...
