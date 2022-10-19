ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW

Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
The Hill

The failure of Britain’s Liz Truss and the five megaphones of global destruction

The shocking collapse of Liz Truss, the United Kingdom’s prime minister, after just 45 days in office, reminded me of a recent conversation with a longtime friend who was once a high-level government official. This friend asked, in all sincerity, “How can so many ‘first world’ countries be simultaneously bringing about their own self destruction?” The answer,…

