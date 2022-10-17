Location: The City Ground in West Bridgford, England. Odds/Point Spread: Nottingham Forest (+1100) Liverpool (-370) The Reds (4-4-2) are traveling to The City Ground on Saturday where they will play the Tricky Trees (1-3-7). The Tricky Trees open at +1100 while Liverpool are at -370. The betting total comes in at 2.5. The goalies protecting the net are Dean Henderson for Nottingham Forest and Alisson for Liverpool.

2 DAYS AGO