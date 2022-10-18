When is the last time the Padres went to a World Series? History of San Diego's Fall Classic appearances

The Yankees are heading into Game 3 of the American League Championship Series with their backs against the wall. Now back in the Bronx, they will look to dig themselves out of an 0-2 hole after the Astros took the first two games of the series in Houston. New York will hand the ball to All-Star right-hander Gerrit Cole, who is 2-0 in the postseason with a 2.03 ERA, 16 strikeouts and two walks.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO