Valladolid vs Real Sociedad Prediction, 10/22/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla in Valladolid, Spain. Odds/Point Spread: Valladolid (+270) Real Sociedad (+110) Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla is the location where Real Sociedad (7-1-2) will meet Valladolid (3-2-5) on Saturday. The White and Violets open at +270 and Real Sociedad are priced +110. The over/under has been set at 2.75. The men protecting the net are Sergio Asenjo Valladolid and Alejandro Remiro Real Sociedad.
Girona vs Osasuna Prediction, 10/23/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Girona (+155) Osasuna (+190) Girona (2-2-5) will compete against Osasuna (4-1-4) at Estadi Montilivi on Sunday. Osasuna are priced at +190 and Girona are priced +155. The total is set at 2.5. The starting goaltenders will be Juan Carlos Girona and Sergio Herrera Osasuna. Girona surrendered 15 goals...
Everton vs Crystal Palace Prediction, 10/22/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Everton (+160) Crystal Palace (+197) Goodison Park is where Crystal Palace (3-4-3) will take on Everton (2-4-5) on Saturday. Everton open at +160 while Crystal Palace are at +197. The over/under is 2.75. The goalies expected to start will be Jordan Pickford for Everton and Vicente Guaita for Crystal Palace.
Leeds United vs Fulham Prediction, 10/23/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Leeds United (+100) Fulham (+275) Leeds United (2-3-4) are welcoming Fulham (3-3-4) at Elland Road on Sunday. Leeds United open at +100 while Fulham are at +275. The total has been set at 2.5. The starting goalkeepers are Illan Meslier for Leeds United and Bernd Leno for Fulham.
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Prediction, 10/22/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: The City Ground in West Bridgford, England. Odds/Point Spread: Nottingham Forest (+1100) Liverpool (-370) The Reds (4-4-2) are traveling to The City Ground on Saturday where they will play the Tricky Trees (1-3-7). The Tricky Trees open at +1100 while Liverpool are at -370. The betting total comes in at 2.5. The goalies protecting the net are Dean Henderson for Nottingham Forest and Alisson for Liverpool.
Manchester City vs Brighton Prediction, 10/22/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Manchester City (-495) Brighton (+1100) Manchester City (7-2-1) will try to beat Brighton (4-3-3) at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Manchester City are priced at -495 while Brighton are at +1100. The total comes in at 2.75. The expected starting goalies are Ederson for Manchester City and Robert Sanchez for Brighton.
CF Montreal vs New York City FC Prediction, 10/23/2022 MLS Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Montreal (+102) New York City (+280) Saputo Stadium is the site where NYCFC (16-7-11) will go up against CF Montreal (20-5-9) on Sunday. NYCFC is priced at +280 and CFM is at +102. The over/under comes in at 2.75. The expected starting goalkeepers are James Pantemis for CF Montreal and Sean Johnson for New York City FC.
