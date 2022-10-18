Read full article on original website
Related
Doncic's 'Incredible Defense': 3 Big Takeaways From Mavs' Blowout Win Over Grizzlies
The Dallas Mavericks bounced back from their season-opening loss in a big way, as they mauled the Memphis Grizzlies by 41 points at American Airlines Center on Saturday night.
Penix leads Washington to 1st road win, 28-21 over Cal
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw a go-ahead 14-yard touchdown pass to Jalen McMillan early in the fourth quarter to lead Washington past California 28-21 on Saturday night. Penix threw for 374 yards and two TDs for his eighth straight 300-yard passing game to help the Huskies (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) win their first road game of the season. Jack Plummer threw three touchdown passes in the second half for the Golden Bears (3-4, 1-3). But it wasn’t enough to prevent Cal from losing its third straight game. Penix led Washington on three straight TD drives in the second half. He found McMillan wide open in the front of the end zone to give the Huskies the lead for good and added a 36-yarder to Richard Newtown on another third-down pass later in the fourth to make it 28-14.
HS Sports Xtra: Level 1 Football, Regional Soccer & Volleyball
(WFRV) – The first week of the fall sports postseason is in the books, and High School Sports Xtra is your home for all the action. In Saturday’s show, we recap Kimberly getting revenge against Fond du Lac in Level 1, run through volleyball and soccer highlights and results from Saturday’s regional finals, profile Notre […]
midutahradio.com
Prep Sports Roundup: 10/21
MT. PLEASANT, Utah-Beau Jacobson recorded 116 scrimmage yards on 10 touches and ran for a score as the No. 6 North Sanpete Hawks downed the No. 11 Ben Lomond Scots 28-7 Friday in the first round of 3A football playoff action. This game is also noteworthy as it represents the...
Comments / 0