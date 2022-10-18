This exceptional home located in New York, New York, features 1,599 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Shelley OKeefe. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. The second bathroom (also ensuite) is finished with limestone flooring, Ann Sacks textured ceramic tiles, custom vanity, Duravit shower/tub, and water closet by Toto. The primary suite boasts a large walk-in-closet that leads into a five-fixture bathroom with a custom double sink vanity complemented by Watermark oil rubbed bronze fittings, heated marble floors, a 6' Kohler bathtub, a oversized glass-enclosed shower, and water closet by Toto. Designed by COOKFOX Architects, this 1,599 square foot two- bedroom, two-and a half-bath residence features a living room with a separate dining area, and an adjacent flexible 9 pocket doors) secondary living space or second bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. Flatiron House offers a suite of tranquil amenities all designed by COOKFOX including an attended lobby, a fitness center with an adjacent terrace, a lush planted garden, a residents' lounge, and a game room.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO