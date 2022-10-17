Read full article on original website
Doc's Sports Service
Valladolid vs Real Sociedad Prediction, 10/22/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla in Valladolid, Spain. Odds/Point Spread: Valladolid (+270) Real Sociedad (+110) Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla is the location where Real Sociedad (7-1-2) will meet Valladolid (3-2-5) on Saturday. The White and Violets open at +270 and Real Sociedad are priced +110. The over/under has been set at 2.75. The men protecting the net are Sergio Asenjo Valladolid and Alejandro Remiro Real Sociedad.
Doc's Sports Service
Girona vs Osasuna Prediction, 10/23/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Girona (+155) Osasuna (+190) Girona (2-2-5) will compete against Osasuna (4-1-4) at Estadi Montilivi on Sunday. Osasuna are priced at +190 and Girona are priced +155. The total is set at 2.5. The starting goaltenders will be Juan Carlos Girona and Sergio Herrera Osasuna. Girona surrendered 15 goals...
Doc's Sports Service
West Ham United vs Bournemouth Prediction, 10/24/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: West Ham United (-185) Bournemouth (+540) West Ham United (3-2-6) are hosting Bournemouth (3-4-4) at London Stadium on Monday. The Irons open at -185 while The Cherries are at +540. The over/under comes in at 2.75. The goalies protecting the net will be Lukasz Fabianski for West Ham United and Neto for Bournemouth.
Doc's Sports Service
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Prediction, 10/22/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: The City Ground in West Bridgford, England. Odds/Point Spread: Nottingham Forest (+1100) Liverpool (-370) The Reds (4-4-2) are traveling to The City Ground on Saturday where they will play the Tricky Trees (1-3-7). The Tricky Trees open at +1100 while Liverpool are at -370. The betting total comes in at 2.5. The goalies protecting the net are Dean Henderson for Nottingham Forest and Alisson for Liverpool.
Doc's Sports Service
Manchester City vs Brighton Prediction, 10/22/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Manchester City (-495) Brighton (+1100) Manchester City (7-2-1) will try to beat Brighton (4-3-3) at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Manchester City are priced at -495 while Brighton are at +1100. The total comes in at 2.75. The expected starting goalies are Ederson for Manchester City and Robert Sanchez for Brighton.
Verstappen leads tributes to Red Bull founder Mateschitz
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen led the tributes on Sunday to Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who turned the energy drink into a worldwide success and pumped money into a title-winning F1 team and several football clubs. - Success in football and F1 - Apart from its substantial investment in the F1 team, Red Bull bought the football club of the Austrian city of Salzburg in 2005, then in 2009 acquired Leipzig when the German team were languishing in the fifth division.
