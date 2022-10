Cleveland, OH - Bringing Viking fans an inside look at the Men's Basketball program, as well as other CSU athletic teams and department news, Cleveland State Athletics is excited to announce the D-Rob Men's Basketball Coaches Show. The show will air live from 6-7 p.m. EST on Tuesday evenings on 1350 AM The Gambler and on the iHeartRadio app.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO