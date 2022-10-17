ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Doc's Sports Service

Valladolid vs Real Sociedad Prediction, 10/22/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla in Valladolid, Spain. Odds/Point Spread: Valladolid (+270) Real Sociedad (+110) Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla is the location where Real Sociedad (7-1-2) will meet Valladolid (3-2-5) on Saturday. The White and Violets open at +270 and Real Sociedad are priced +110. The over/under has been set at 2.75. The men protecting the net are Sergio Asenjo Valladolid and Alejandro Remiro Real Sociedad.
Doc's Sports Service

Celta Vigo vs Getafe Prediction, 10/23/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Celta Vigo (-130) Getafe (+425) Estadio de Balaídos is where Getafe (2-3-5) will attempt to defeat Celta Vigo (3-1-6) on Sunday. Celta de Vigo opens at -130 while Getafe are priced +425. The total is 2.5. The expected starting goalkeepers are Agustin Marchesin Celta Vigo and David Soria Getafe.
Doc's Sports Service

Leeds United vs Fulham Prediction, 10/23/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Leeds United (+100) Fulham (+275) Leeds United (2-3-4) are welcoming Fulham (3-3-4) at Elland Road on Sunday. Leeds United open at +100 while Fulham are at +275. The total has been set at 2.5. The starting goalkeepers are Illan Meslier for Leeds United and Bernd Leno for Fulham.
Doc's Sports Service

Everton vs Crystal Palace Prediction, 10/22/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Everton (+160) Crystal Palace (+197) Goodison Park is where Crystal Palace (3-4-3) will take on Everton (2-4-5) on Saturday. Everton open at +160 while Crystal Palace are at +197. The over/under is 2.75. The goalies expected to start will be Jordan Pickford for Everton and Vicente Guaita for Crystal Palace.
Doc's Sports Service

Aston Villa vs Brentford Prediction, 10/23/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Aston Villa (+100) Brentford (+260) Aston Villa (2-3-5) will try to defeat Brentford (3-5-3) at Villa Park on Sunday. Aston Villa open at +100 and Brentford are at +260. The total comes in at 2.75. The starting goaltenders are Emiliano Martinez for Aston Villa and David Raya for Brentford.
Doc's Sports Service

Manchester City vs Brighton Prediction, 10/22/2022 EPL Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Manchester City (-495) Brighton (+1100) Manchester City (7-2-1) will try to beat Brighton (4-3-3) at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Manchester City are priced at -495 while Brighton are at +1100. The total comes in at 2.75. The expected starting goalies are Ederson for Manchester City and Robert Sanchez for Brighton.
Doc's Sports Service

Austin FC vs FC Dallas Prediction, 10/23/2022 MLS Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Austin (-110) Dallas (+275) The Verde and Black (16-8-10) host FC Dallas (14-11-9) at Q2 Stadium on Sunday. Austin FC opens at -110 while FCD is at +275. The betting total comes in at 2.5. The goaltenders protecting the net will be Brad Stuver for Austin FC and Maarten Paes for FC Dallas.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy