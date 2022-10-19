ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Us Weekly

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump While Expecting 1st Child With Tom Pelphrey: ‘Over the Moon’

Bumping along! Kaley Cuoco showed off her growing belly while announcing she is pregnant with her and Tom Pelphrey’s first child. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕,” the 36-year-old actress captioned a series of Instagram photos of the couple’s sex reveal cake on Tuesday, October 11. “Beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey […]
RadarOnline

Stunt Gone Wrong: SHOCKING Clip Shows Ginuwine Passing Out As He Rehearses For Criss Angel's Sin City Magic Show

R&B performer Ginuwine reportedly passed out during a magic stunt rehearsal gone wrong, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fortunately, his rep told us the singer (real name: Elgin Baylor Lumpkin) is "OK and he made a full recovery."A shocking new video making its rounds on Thursday showed the Pony hitmaker preparing his dangerous act for Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars, having been submerged in a glass cube filled with water.Moments later, he can seemingly no longer hold his breath as he hits the walls to signal his distress, leading a team of professionals around him to act fast and quickly release...
StyleCaster

Victoria From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Dated Another Bachelor After Peter—What to Know About Her

As one of the most controversial contestants from her Bachelor season, Victoria from Bachelor in Paradise 2022 isn’t known for being boring. But where is she now after her time on The Bachelor and who did she end up with on BiP? Victoria Fuller is one of more than 40 contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 8. She was originally a contestant on The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber, where she was eliminated in week nine in third place. Bachelor in Paradise is a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The Bachelor franchise premiered on ABC in March 2002 with businessman...
ETOnline.com

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony

It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
talentrecap.com

Some ‘DWTS’ Cast Members Reportedly Think Jordin Sparks is “Overconfident”

Dancing With The Stars contestant Jordin Sparks has reportedly gotten on the nerves of the competition’s cast. According to an unnamed source, the DWTS cast found Sparks’ comments misaligned in the spirit of supporting each other. Jordin Sparks Believes She’ll Take Home the DWTS Mirrorball Trophy. American...
E! News

Taylor Armstrong Reveals the "Hardest Part" of Joining Real Housewives of Orange County

Watch: Taylor Armstrong's HOTTEST RHOBH TAKE at BravoCon 2022. Taylor Armstrong is catching up on her Bravo history. Having debuted as an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010, Taylor is making history as the first Housewives star to switch cities by joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for season 17. But filming alongside an already established cast requires some knowledge of the ladies' past drama, which Taylor said has been the "hardest part" of filming so far.
People

Nick Carter Admits Juggling Touring and Parenting Is 'Tough' After Missing Daughter's Birthday

"Some of the other guys have actually gone through it," Nick Carter tells PEOPLE of his fellow Backstreet Boys, who are currently on the European leg of their DNA World Tour Nick Carter is getting candid about the challenges of being a working dad.  The Backstreet Boys singer, 42, is currently on the European leg of their DNA World Tour and celebrating the holidays a little early with the release of the band's new album, A Very Backstreet Christmas.  However, because of his busy work schedule, there was one...

