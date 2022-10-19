Read full article on original website
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
49ers hope trade for McCaffrey boosts talented roster
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Despite a string of injuries, lackluster performances and a 3-3 start to the season, general manager John Lynch still views his San Francisco 49ers as a Super Bowl contender. That belief gave Lynch the confidence to take a gamble. He traded four draft picks...
Nikola Jokic notches triple-double as Nuggets top Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nuggets coach Michael Malone so appreciates Nikola Jokic taking over a game and leading the way on both ends. Jokic had his 77th career triple-double with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists playing with a sore right wrist he had taped, and Denver edged Golden State 128-123 on Friday night in a rematch of the teams' first-round playoff series won by the Warriors in five games on their way to the title.
Knicks rout Pistons 130-106 in Brunson's home debut at MSG
NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe someday Jalen Brunson can look back and savor the roars from a sold-out crowd that officially welcomed him to Madison Square Garden. Not now. He came to New York for wins, not cheers.
Beal's late bank shot gives Wizards 102-100 win over Chicago
WASHINGTON (AP) — In his first home game since signing a massive contract to stay in Washington, Bradley Beal was patient most of the night. At the end, however, it was pretty obvious who would have the ball.
Valanciunas has big night, helps Pelicans beat Hornets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points and 17 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled the Charlotte Hornets’ home opener with a wire-to-wire 124-112 victory Friday night. Brandon Ingram was solid all around with 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Pelicans and...
Ja Morant scores 49 points, Grizzlies beat Rockets 129-122
HOUSTON (AP) — Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Morant carried the team on a night Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones struggled. Bane made just 3 of 16 shots for 14 points and Jones was 4 for 13 with 11 points.
Former Raiders weigh in on grit, toughness with today's game
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Coach Josh McDaniels and his staff are still looking for a full game of consistency from the Las Vegas Raiders. As the Raiders (1-4) head into Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans (1-3-1), one former Raider who won a Super Bowl ring believes there is a solution.
Hopkins produces in return, which bodes well for Cardinals
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The return of DeAndre Hopkins was obviously a boost for the Arizona Cardinals. The two interceptions returned for touchdowns were even more important.
Power outage could mean quick end to Yanks' postseason
NEW YORK (AP) — A power outage could mean a quick end to the New York Yankees’ postseason. Houston largely has kept the Yankees from hitting home runs, allowing only a pair of solo shots. The Astros arrive in New York with a 2-0 AL Championship Series lead going into Game 3 on Saturday, halfway toward their third ALCS win over the Yankees in six seasons.
