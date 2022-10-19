ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marfa, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Buses full of migrants spotted stopping in Odessa

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Buses filled with migrants have been spotted stopping in Odessa, raising concern amongst community members and local authorities. Authorities say they have limited information and are actively trying to determine where all of the buses are coming from, where they are going and why. Tuesday evening...
ODESSA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin ISD to become first school district in Texas to convert all buses to electric

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (right) joins Capital Metro and Austin ISD officials at a press conference about the electric school bus initiative Oct. 17. (Courtesy Austin ISD) Austin ISD officials announced plans Oct. 17 to convert all of the district's diesel buses to electric by 2035, making AISD the first school district in Texas to commit to such a feat.
AUSTIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Again? Texas Mom Wanted For Allegedly Selling Jaguar Cub

This story is pretty wild when you consider that this mom has gotten into it with the law before. A Texas mom once arrested for housing three tigers and several “vicious” monkeys under the same roof as her teenage daughter is now facing federal charges after allegedly brokering the sale of an endangered jaguar cub and she's on the run from law enforcement.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Judge sentences Texas family of 5 in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON — A Texas family of five was sentenced on Wednesday for their roles in storming the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. Dawn and Thomas Munn received a 14-day prison sentence and their three adult children were given probation and some home confinement, CBS News reported. The Munn family from Borger, Texas, was among the first to enter the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
BORGER, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Bill to Rename San Angelo VA Clinic for Powells Becomes Law

WASHINGTON – U.S. Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) and U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statements after the Colonel Charles and JoAnne Powell VA Clinic Act, which would rename the San Angelo Community Based Outpatient VA Clinic to honor the Powell’s lifetime of service to the area, was signed into law: “Colonel Powell and JoAnne dedicated their lives to serving our country,” said Rep. Pfluger. “The impact they made on San Angelo, Goodfellow Air Force Base, and our entire military community cannot be overstated. Their unparalleled patriotism and service made the…
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy