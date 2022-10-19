Read full article on original website
Texas puts to death inmate who fought rules prohibiting pastor from praying over him during execution
A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was convicted of killing 46-year-old...
30 Texas Females Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
Texas executes John Ramirez, whose pastor was allowed by SCOTUS to touch him and pray aloud as he died
Texas has executed John Henry Ramirez, whose spiritual adviser was allowed to pray aloud and "lay hands" on him as he died after a US Supreme Court ruling led to new guidelines in his case and in similar requests in prisons across the country.
President Biden Just Designated the Newest National Park, And It’s in Texas
On October 18, 2022, President Biden signed a new National Historic Site Act designating the latest addition to the National Park System. Biden’s signature yesterday brings the Blackwell School National Historic Site Act to fruition, designating the Blackwell School site of Marfa, Texas, as the next American site to become part of the National Park Service (NPS).
Texas sheriff certifies that migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard were victims of a crime
(The Hill) – Texas Sheriff Javier Salazar on Thursday certified that the group of migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., last month by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) were victims of a crime, qualifying them to obtain a visa. Salazar, the Bexar County sheriff, submitted certification documents that...
KLTV
Buses full of migrants spotted stopping in Odessa
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Buses filled with migrants have been spotted stopping in Odessa, raising concern amongst community members and local authorities. Authorities say they have limited information and are actively trying to determine where all of the buses are coming from, where they are going and why. Tuesday evening...
Austin ISD to become first school district in Texas to convert all buses to electric
U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (right) joins Capital Metro and Austin ISD officials at a press conference about the electric school bus initiative Oct. 17. (Courtesy Austin ISD) Austin ISD officials announced plans Oct. 17 to convert all of the district's diesel buses to electric by 2035, making AISD the first school district in Texas to commit to such a feat.
A former prison warden and his brother face additional charges in the shooting of migrants in West Texas
Two brothers who were accused of shooting two migrants in West Texas are now facing additional charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being rearrested earlier this week.
KSLTV
Texas District Attorney names Texas officer who shoot hamburger-eating teenager
(CNN) — The Texas police officer who shot a 17-year-old man while he was eating a meal in a McDonald’s parking lot last week has been named, as the teen remains in critical condition, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a statement. San Antonio Officer James...
KSAT 12
State Sen. Gutierrez, Uvalde parents call for DPS director to resign after ex-trooper hired by district
The head of the state’s top law enforcement agency is being asked to resign after one of his troopers under investigation for her response to the May 24 shooting was later hired by the Uvalde CISD. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez and the families of the Robb Elementary School victims...
Willie Nelson Delivers Emotional Message To Uvalde Victim's Parents
The music legend spoke out at a rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke.
This Texas Fun Fact Will Make You Question Everything
"You drive 20 hours you're still in Texas 😂😂"
Again? Texas Mom Wanted For Allegedly Selling Jaguar Cub
This story is pretty wild when you consider that this mom has gotten into it with the law before. A Texas mom once arrested for housing three tigers and several “vicious” monkeys under the same roof as her teenage daughter is now facing federal charges after allegedly brokering the sale of an endangered jaguar cub and she's on the run from law enforcement.
KVUE
Judge sentences Texas family of 5 in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON — A Texas family of five was sentenced on Wednesday for their roles in storming the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. Dawn and Thomas Munn received a 14-day prison sentence and their three adult children were given probation and some home confinement, CBS News reported. The Munn family from Borger, Texas, was among the first to enter the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Black People Tried To Warn Texas About Ken Paxton
Black people have for years been leading the chorus of criticism about Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who literally "ran" away from doing his job when being served a subpoena. The post Black People Tried To Warn Texas About Ken Paxton appeared first on NewsOne.
What we know about the Trump rally in Robstown: Dan Patrick, Ken Paxton among guest speakers
Donald Trump is coming to South Texas for a rally on Saturday, just days before early voting starts in the midterm elections. In an advisory, Trump said he is holding the rally to "advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters" and highlight candidates. He is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds.
Travis Scott privately settles lawsuit with family of young Astroworld victim
Travis Scott has settled a lawsuit related to the tragedy at 2021’s Astroworld Festival, in which 10 people were killed in Houston, Texas. The victims died of compression asphyxia during a massive crowd surge at the concert. Hundreds were left injured. Since then, Scott has been named as a...
Bill to Rename San Angelo VA Clinic for Powells Becomes Law
WASHINGTON – U.S. Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) and U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statements after the Colonel Charles and JoAnne Powell VA Clinic Act, which would rename the San Angelo Community Based Outpatient VA Clinic to honor the Powell’s lifetime of service to the area, was signed into law: “Colonel Powell and JoAnne dedicated their lives to serving our country,” said Rep. Pfluger. “The impact they made on San Angelo, Goodfellow Air Force Base, and our entire military community cannot be overstated. Their unparalleled patriotism and service made the…
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.
LaGrave Field in Fort Worth, Texas sits abandoned.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to look into the history of this iconic, abandoned baseball field that sits in Texas. What's the story behind this place? Why is it abandoned? Hit that thumbs up and let's dive right into today's location.
Arkansas and Texas Declared Two of The Un-Safest States To Live
A new survey is out highlighting the safest states in the United States to live in, Arkansas and Texas were not at the top of that list. In fact, we're much closer to the bottom. The metrics used in this research make sense to us for the most part until...
