Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Middle defeats Graves to earn SWKY title shot Saturday with Owensboro
MURRAY —The old saying about the difficulty of beating a football team twice in the same season was true Tuesday for Murray Middle in the semifinals of the Southwest Kentucky Middle School Playoffs. The Tigers’ game with host Graves County did not come close to resembling the teams’ earlier...
wpsdlocal6.com
10/21 Gridiron Glory
PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Oct. 21. Hopkinsville 30, Hopkins County Central 6 - THURS.
wpsdlocal6.com
New look Racers showcased at 'Racer Mania'
MURRAY, KY -- Murray State basketball fans got their first look at both the Racer men's and women's basketball teams on Thursday night at 'Racer Mania.'. Both teams were introduced to the crowd of several hundred. Teams participated in a short scrimmage, three point contests between the men and women, along with a dunk contest to finish the night.
wpsdlocal6.com
1st Region volleyball tournament bracket revealed
PADUCAH, KY -- On Thursday afternoon, the 1st Region volleyball tournament pairings were drawn. All games will take place at Marshall County High School starting on Monday, October 17th. MONDAY - First Round. McCracken County vs. Fulton County - 5:30pm. Christian Fellowship vs. Graves County - 7:15pm. TUESDAY - First...
Kentucky Hunter Who Lost Almost Everything Tags Trophy Buck With a Borrowed Bow
Aaron Watts found his trusty Hoyt RX3 back in December, pounded into the mud and covered by debris. The cams, strings, and limbs were broken beyond repair. At the time, the loss of a compound bow was minuscule in the grand scheme, seeing as how his house and the small town where he lived with his wife and daughter had just been leveled by a massive tornado. But like so many in the Dawson Springs, Kentucky area, Aaron and his family pressed on, making do where they could, eventually settling into some version of a new normal.
kentuckytoday.com
Ex-Cat Allen embracing new start at WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – When Dontaie Allen was pouring in 3-pointer after 3-pointer at tiny Pendleton County High School, one of the first colleges to notice his ability was Western Kentucky University. The more he scored, the more colleges noticed him – including the University of Kentucky.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews fighting major field fire in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Multiple agencies in Graves County, Kentucky, are responding to a major field fire on Sullivan Road. The fire is between Kentucky 121 and Kentucky 80 West, Graves County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office says all county fire departments have been dispatched to the fire.
wpsdlocal6.com
Shaquille O'Neal performing as DJ Diesel before Friday's WKU football game
BOWLING GREEN, KY — DJ Diesel — more commonly known as Shaquille O'Neal — is performing on West Kentucky University's South Lawn prior to Friday evening's faceoff between the West Kentucky Hilltoppers and UAB Blazers. In a recent episode of "View from the Hill" posted to the...
westkentuckystar.com
A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week
This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
wpsdlocal6.com
Body found on Kentucky Lake in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Coroner's Office has identified a man whose body was found Friday morning on Kentucky Lake. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner says law enforcement officers, firefighters, rescue squad members and the coroner's office responded Friday morning to a report that a body was found on the water.
KFVS12
Calloway County celebrates 200 years
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - To celebrate the county’s 200th anniversary, the Calloway County Fiscal Court will host the public at the Murray-Calloway County Central Park on November 3. According to a release from the court, the Calloway County Bicentennial Celebration will begin at the Rotary Amphitheater with a...
whopam.com
Benton man’s body recovered on Kentucky Lake
Foul play is not suspected after a man’s body was recovered from the Jonathan Creek area of Kentucky Lake Friday morning. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner says multiple agencies responded to the report of a body in the water and recovered the body of 50-year old James Collins of Benton.
wpsdlocal6.com
IL 148 reopens to traffic after crews fight multiple brush fires in Franklin and Williamson counties
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Multiple brush fires are reported along Illinois 148 south of Yellow Banks Road in Franklin County into Williamson County in southern Illinois. The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency says multiple agencies are responding and working on the road. Portions of IL 148 are closed in the affected area.
wpsdlocal6.com
Documentary highlighting Cherokee State Park — the only state park open to Black Kentuckians during segregation — to premiere at Murray State
A historical park in Marshall County, Kentucky, that provided the Black community with a place to enjoy Kentucky Lake during the oppressive era of segregation is the subject of a documentary that will premiere at Murray State University on Oct. 27. Local 6 anchor Todd Faulkner delved into the history...
wpsdlocal6.com
Nikki Boyett
Nikki Boyett is a photographer at WPSD. She joined the Local 6 news team on Oct. 10, 2022. A Paducah native, Nikki lives in Metropolis, Illinois. She is currently pursuing an associate's degree in visual communication at West Kentucky Community and Technical College. In her free time, Nikki is an...
wpsdlocal6.com
Old Mayfield Road intersection reopened after semi accident
PADUCAH — A semi-truck is stuck in a ditch at the intersection of Old Mayfield Road and Elmdale Road, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the intersection will be closed for approximately two hours while they clean up the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A Cadiz man was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Ryan Jones was northbound when he stopped for a traffic light and a vehicle behind him driven by 57-year-old Sherry Curtis, of Hopkinsville, hit his vehicle. Jones was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police searching for missing woman with traumatic brain injury
HOPKINSVILLE, KY — Kentucky State Police investigators are searching for a Kentucky woman who has been missing since Monday after she was last seen in Hopkinsville. KSP says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green is from Monticello, Kentucky, which is in Wayne County, but Hopkinsville is her last known location. Troopers...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake up Weather: 10/21/2022
PADUCAH — Much milder temperatures this morning with highs in the upper 70s this afternoon. Gusty winds bring an elevated fire risk again today.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County Schools investigation continues
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — It's been a little more than a month, and the investigation into Marshall County Schools continues. The Marshall County School Board agenda for Thursday included an executive session for discussions that might lead to the appointment, discipline or removal of an individual employee. It wasn’t...
