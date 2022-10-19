Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
1st Region volleyball tournament bracket revealed
PADUCAH, KY -- On Thursday afternoon, the 1st Region volleyball tournament pairings were drawn. All games will take place at Marshall County High School starting on Monday, October 17th. MONDAY - First Round. McCracken County vs. Fulton County - 5:30pm. Christian Fellowship vs. Graves County - 7:15pm. TUESDAY - First...
wpsdlocal6.com
10/21 Gridiron Glory
PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Oct. 21. Hopkinsville 30, Hopkins County Central 6 - THURS.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Middle defeats Graves to earn SWKY title shot Saturday with Owensboro
MURRAY —The old saying about the difficulty of beating a football team twice in the same season was true Tuesday for Murray Middle in the semifinals of the Southwest Kentucky Middle School Playoffs. The Tigers’ game with host Graves County did not come close to resembling the teams’ earlier...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews fighting major field fire in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Multiple agencies in Graves County, Kentucky, are responding to a major field fire on Sullivan Road. The fire is between Kentucky 121 and Kentucky 80 West, Graves County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office says all county fire departments have been dispatched to the fire.
wpsdlocal6.com
Body found on Kentucky Lake in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Coroner's Office has identified a man whose body was found Friday morning on Kentucky Lake. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner says law enforcement officers, firefighters, rescue squad members and the coroner's office responded Friday morning to a report that a body was found on the water.
wpsdlocal6.com
New look Racers showcased at 'Racer Mania'
MURRAY, KY -- Murray State basketball fans got their first look at both the Racer men's and women's basketball teams on Thursday night at 'Racer Mania.'. Both teams were introduced to the crowd of several hundred. Teams participated in a short scrimmage, three point contests between the men and women, along with a dunk contest to finish the night.
wpsdlocal6.com
IL 148 reopens to traffic after crews fight multiple brush fires in Franklin and Williamson counties
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Multiple brush fires are reported along Illinois 148 south of Yellow Banks Road in Franklin County into Williamson County in southern Illinois. The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency says multiple agencies are responding and working on the road. Portions of IL 148 are closed in the affected area.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County Schools investigation continues
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — It's been a little more than a month, and the investigation into Marshall County Schools continues. The Marshall County School Board agenda for Thursday included an executive session for discussions that might lead to the appointment, discipline or removal of an individual employee. It wasn’t...
wpsdlocal6.com
Once in a Blue Moon event to benefit local student group, children in eastern Kentucky
LEDBETTER, KY — A "Once in a Blue Moon" festival set for Sunday evening offers music and entertainment while raising money for two causes benefiting kids and teens. Organizers say the event will include a family-style carnival with local vendors, followed by entertainment from Joe Clark, the Mama Said String Band and JD Shelburne.
wpsdlocal6.com
Nikki Boyett
Nikki Boyett is a photographer at WPSD. She joined the Local 6 news team on Oct. 10, 2022. A Paducah native, Nikki lives in Metropolis, Illinois. She is currently pursuing an associate's degree in visual communication at West Kentucky Community and Technical College. In her free time, Nikki is an...
wpsdlocal6.com
Documentary highlighting Cherokee State Park — the only state park open to Black Kentuckians during segregation — to premiere at Murray State
A historical park in Marshall County, Kentucky, that provided the Black community with a place to enjoy Kentucky Lake during the oppressive era of segregation is the subject of a documentary that will premiere at Murray State University on Oct. 27. Local 6 anchor Todd Faulkner delved into the history...
wpsdlocal6.com
State police searching for man wanted for questioning in west Kentucky assault case
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — State police are searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection to an assault that happened Thursday night in Livingston County. KSP Post 1 says it began investigating the assault after receiving a call from Livingston County Dispatch requesting assistance just after 5 p.m. It happened at a home on Carrsville Road.
wpsdlocal6.com
Independence Bank hosting IB Runnin' Scared 5K Glow Run in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — A Halloween-themed 5K race set for Saturday in Mayfield offers a spooky good time while raising money for a local park. Organizers say all proceeds from the the 2022 IB Runnin' Scared 5K Glow Run will benefit the Mayfield Kiwanis Park. The race is sponsored by Independence Bank.
kbsi23.com
4 face charges in Graves Co. after call of suspicious person
MCCRACKEN/GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four people face charges after McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Hwy 994 near the McCracken/Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When deputies arrived, the man in question took off running into a creek into Graves County and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake up Weather: 10/21/2022
PADUCAH — Much milder temperatures this morning with highs in the upper 70s this afternoon. Gusty winds bring an elevated fire risk again today.
KFVS12
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon, October 19. The crashes happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, just south of Morehouse. According to the Missouri State...
TVA will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will release water from two dams to help with navigation on the Mississippi River, but it’s not likely to have much of an impact in the Mid-South. Water levels in the Mississippi have dropped to record-setting lows, stranding barges and boats. The river gauge at Memphis […]
wpsdlocal6.com
State police searching for reel trailer reported stolen in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — State police are investigating after a reel trailer belonging to a local company was stolen in Grave County, Kentucky. KSP Post 1 says Fiber Works Installation reported the theft to state troopers just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. The trailer was last seen around 4 p.m. last Friday behind the Hamilton Park Soccer Field at 1015 Kentucky 1710 in Graves County.
wfcnnews.com
Fatal accident shuts down IL-37 in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A fatal traffic accident has closed Illinois Route 37 in Williamson County. The accident occurred around 4 p.m. north of Stiritz Road and involved at least two vehicles. One of those vehicles was on fire when emergency crews first arrived. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police find woman reported missing in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 26-year-old woman reported missing in Paducah. The Police Department says 26-year-old Savannah Grundy was reported missing after she didn't show up at her workplace Friday. She was last seen leaving her home on North 8th Street. Grundy is described as a White...
