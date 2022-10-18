ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis Combines for Two 9-0 Sweeps at Manhattanville

PURCHASE, N.Y. — The New Jersey City University men's and women's tennis teams combined for a spectacular day of play on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Gothic Knights traveled up to Manhattanville College for each programs' first-ever meeting with the Valiants, and proceeded to top the host teams in respective 9-0 sweeps.
