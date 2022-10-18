Read full article on original website
Family: Police-involved fatal shooting of Yoskar Feliz was ‘unjustified’
The family of Yoskar Feliz, who was killed in a police-involved shooting in January rallied Sunday outside of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx.
Trumbull police: 2 people arrested after crashing stolen vehicle into police cruiser
Officers arrested Manasia Bennett, of Middletown, and Maureece Fussell, of Wethersfield, after they say the driver drove toward them before hitting the cruiser and a pole.
Police: Woman found dead inside large bin in Staten Island
The NYPD says a 911 call made Friday led to the finding of a woman's lifeless body in Staten Island.
Hempstead armed ambush footage released as suspect pleads guilty to attack
The footage was made public as the man who pleaded guilty to carrying out the attack was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Police: Man wanted for multiple groping incidents at NYC subway stations
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for multiple groping incidents at subway stations throughout New York City. Police say the suspect grabbed a 19-year-old woman's backside at the East 23rd Street and Park Avenue station in Manhattan last Friday. They believe he's also responsible...
Police: 3 men arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Nassau, Suffolk
According to police, the suspects are from the Bronx and were arrested after a car crash on Babylon Turnpike in Roosevelt early Wednesday morning.
NYPD: Man killed in stabbing following argument in Mott Haven identified
The 46-year-old man stabbed to death in Mott Haven Wednesday has been identified by the NYPD.
Man wanted in connection to bleach attack in Roosevelt
Police say the incident happened on Sept. 26 on Nassau Road.
Bridgeport Police Hope Public Can Assist in Identifying Trio of Females Sought in Relation to Mall Larceny
The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking public assistance to help identify a trio female suspects sought in connection with a larceny complaint in the city. The three females sought are pictured in this story. The first unknown female (shown pointing to the left) is described by Townsend as having black...
Man wanted for slashing tires of NYPD car in the Bronx, police say
Police are searching for man they say slashed the tires of an unmarked police car in Longwood Wednesday afternoon.
Police: Man arrested in connection to 2 separate crimes in Brooklyn
Police arrested the man who was behind a subway assault and robbery in Brooklyn, and also wanted in connection to another crime.
Police: Homeless man robs elderly woman who was sitting on her porch in Bridgeport
Police say a homeless man robbed an elderly woman who was sitting on her porch in Bridgeport.
Suffolk police respond to altercation between teacher and student at Sachem High School North
Suffolk County police were called to Sachem High School North on Thursday due to an altercation that happened between a teacher and student.
Police search for missing teen in Newark
Police say Kayla Jagoo, 17, was last seen on Fabyan Place.
2 men wanted for stealing credit cards from lockers at Lindenhurst fitness club
According to police, the men cut a lock on a locker and stole credit cards from within at LA Fitness, located at 455 Park Ave., on Aug. 24 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Crown Heights Street named after man killed by police
A street in Crown Heights has been named in honor of a man who was killed by police last year.
Sheriff: Thieves steal Mercedes Benz SUV with 3-month-old baby inside; vehicle found abandoned hours later
A 3-month-old baby is safe after the Essex County sheriff says thieves stole a vehicle, with the baby left in the backseat in Irvington.
3 Yonkers residents face charges for allegedly stealing over 100 gallons of cooking oil from restaurant
Red Hook police say they found over 100 gallons of cooking oil and the equipment used to steal it.
Man wanted for stealing items from East Northport Verizon store
Police say a man stole items from the Verizon store located at 4000 Jericho Turnpike on Oct. 12.
Police say 3 Yonkers residents charged in Dutchess County cooking oil theft
Investigators say the suspects stole the used oil from the Jaegar House Restaurant in Red Hook on Route 9G Wednesday around 10:30 a.m.
