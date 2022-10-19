ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TEHILLIM: Lakewood Bachur Seriously Injured in Hiking Accident

A Lakewood Bachur is in need of Rachmei Shomayim following a hiking accident, the family told TLS. The Bachur was hiking with friends out of town when he fell from a height, suffering serious injuries. He was hospitalized, and is currently undergoing surgery. The family asks all to be Mispallel...
VIDEO: Firefighters battle garage fire in Lakewood

The fire broke out shortly after 2:00 AM at a home on Princeton Avenue in Lakewood. No injuries were reported. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
Elderly man missing from Barnegat found in heavily wooded area at the shore

BARNEGAT, NJ – An elderly man who went missing earlier this week in Barnegat was found by rescuers in a heavily wooded area on Thursday. Police said 82-year-old Leslie Schaffer was conscious but unable to walk or stand when rescuers located him. The search began with the Barnegat Police Department scouring through video surveillance footage from Cloverdale Park after he was last seen in the area of Nautilus Drive near the park. At one point over 80 rescuers from 15 agencies searched the woods in the park using drones, horses, ATVs, K-9s and a New Jersey State Police Helicopter. “After The post Elderly man missing from Barnegat found in heavily wooded area at the shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Letter: A Frightening Incident

Over Yom Tov, we had a scare which really opened our eyes. A family member of ours began choking at a meal, and it got very serious. B’H a neighbor of ours is an EMT and one of my kids ran over to get him. He was able to do the Heimlich Maneuver on him, saving his life.
Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford

Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
This Over the Top Decorated Halloween Yard Is Amazing in Barnegat, NJ

This house has a walk-through in the front yard, also. It looks incredibly scary and the owners of the house are raising money for a wonderful cause -Wounded Warrior Project. This year we are accepting donations for Wounded Warrior Project, and so far we are over $500. I am a Marine Corps Combat Veteran Infantryman so supporting our Vets is something we do as frequently as possible.
Body of man who jumped from Mid-Hudson Bridge recovered

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The body of a man who jumped from the Mid-Hudson Bridge on October 3, 2022, was recovered in the Town of Poughkeepsie this week. Town police responded to the Pirate Canoe Club on Monday, October 17, 2022, just before 1:00 p.m. for a report of a body on the rocky shoreline of the Hudson River.
Evening stabbing reported in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating the latest act of violence. Police and EMS personnel at the scene of the 8 p.m. incident on Wednesday reported a man was stabbed in the neck at 99 Renwick Street. The victim was transported to the hospital by...
Huge tree falls in Jersey City

A massive tree fell and crushed a car on Delaware Avenue in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Tuesday morning. The tree damaged two other cars and caused a power pole to tilt.
