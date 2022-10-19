Read full article on original website
TEHILLIM: Lakewood Bachur Seriously Injured in Hiking Accident
A Lakewood Bachur is in need of Rachmei Shomayim following a hiking accident, the family told TLS. The Bachur was hiking with friends out of town when he fell from a height, suffering serious injuries. He was hospitalized, and is currently undergoing surgery. The family asks all to be Mispallel...
CHASDEI HASHEM: Lakewood Bachur Loses His Vehicle to a Fire, But Comes Across a Neis [PHOTOS]
Last week, a vehicle burst into flames on the GSP, as reported on TLS Status and Twitter (see below). The Lakewood Bachur who was inside the vehicle quickly jumped out to safety, but his car was gone – burnt to a crisp. The vehicle was towed to a junkyard,...
VIDEO & PHOTOS: Fire damages Lakewood home
A Lakewood home was damaged in a fire this morning. The fire broke out at the Cedar Row home at approximately 11:20 AM. The cause appears to be an electrical issue.
VIDEO: Firefighters battle garage fire in Lakewood
The fire broke out shortly after 2:00 AM at a home on Princeton Avenue in Lakewood. No injuries were reported. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
Elderly man missing from Barnegat found in heavily wooded area at the shore
BARNEGAT, NJ – An elderly man who went missing earlier this week in Barnegat was found by rescuers in a heavily wooded area on Thursday. Police said 82-year-old Leslie Schaffer was conscious but unable to walk or stand when rescuers located him. The search began with the Barnegat Police Department scouring through video surveillance footage from Cloverdale Park after he was last seen in the area of Nautilus Drive near the park. At one point over 80 rescuers from 15 agencies searched the woods in the park using drones, horses, ATVs, K-9s and a New Jersey State Police Helicopter. “After The post Elderly man missing from Barnegat found in heavily wooded area at the shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wallkill Man Stabbed To Death By 22-Year-Old During Fight, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man was stabbed to death during a fight with another person. The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Wallkill around 9:45 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Route 17 westbound exit ramp at the intersection with Route 302. According to Wallkill Deputy Chief...
Rockland county honors guard, 2 police officers killed in Brink's robbery 41 years ago
On this day in 1981 members of the Black Liberation Army robbed a Brink's truck at the Nanuet mall. After killing guard, the robbers ambushed and killed two Nyack police officers while attempting to escape.
3 teens missing after being together at convenience store in Central Jersey, cops say
Update: The three teens were located, according to police. Three teenagers who were last seen together at a QuickChek store in Piscataway on Monday night are missing, officials said Wednesday. The three were at the convenience store on the corner of Mountain Avenue and William Street around 8:45 p.m., according...
Letter: A Frightening Incident
Over Yom Tov, we had a scare which really opened our eyes. A family member of ours began choking at a meal, and it got very serious. B’H a neighbor of ours is an EMT and one of my kids ran over to get him. He was able to do the Heimlich Maneuver on him, saving his life.
Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford
Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
Police: Gunfire erupts near Brooklyn playground
Authorities say shots were fired near a playground in East Flatbush Monday morning.
Suffolk police respond to altercation between teacher and student at Sachem High School North
Suffolk County police were called to Sachem High School North on Thursday due to an altercation that happened between a teacher and student.
2 teens, toddler attacked by pit bulls on Staten Island; 2 people in custody
Three people, including a toddler, were hospitalized after being attacked by pit bulls on Staten Island Tuesday afternoon.
This Over the Top Decorated Halloween Yard Is Amazing in Barnegat, NJ
This house has a walk-through in the front yard, also. It looks incredibly scary and the owners of the house are raising money for a wonderful cause -Wounded Warrior Project. This year we are accepting donations for Wounded Warrior Project, and so far we are over $500. I am a Marine Corps Combat Veteran Infantryman so supporting our Vets is something we do as frequently as possible.
Body of man who jumped from Mid-Hudson Bridge recovered
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The body of a man who jumped from the Mid-Hudson Bridge on October 3, 2022, was recovered in the Town of Poughkeepsie this week. Town police responded to the Pirate Canoe Club on Monday, October 17, 2022, just before 1:00 p.m. for a report of a body on the rocky shoreline of the Hudson River.
Evening stabbing reported in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating the latest act of violence. Police and EMS personnel at the scene of the 8 p.m. incident on Wednesday reported a man was stabbed in the neck at 99 Renwick Street. The victim was transported to the hospital by...
Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts
For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing suspect arrested 65 times, Poughkeepsie shooting, New Rochelle fire
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Huge tree falls in Jersey City
A massive tree fell and crushed a car on Delaware Avenue in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Tuesday morning. The tree damaged two other cars and caused a power pole to tilt.
New Jersey home break-ins: Woman wakes up to masked intruder standing over her bed
In one of the break-ins, a woman told police she woke up to someone in dark clothing with a mask standing over her bed.
