ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
etxview.com

Voter Guide 2022: Questions, amendments on the ballot

With early voting approaching on Oct. 27, The Avenue has itemized a list of questions and amendments to the state and county local residents can vote for or against, according to the State Board of Elections. State of Maryland. Questions. Question 1: Court of Appeals and Special Appeals – Renaming...
MARYLAND STATE
etxview.com

Letter: Pa. enacts small percentage of bills

Pathway Institute classes keep local seniors up to date on issues. Recently we enjoyed a presentation from a Fair Districts PA speaker about how to fix fairness in the Pennsylvania Legislature. The end-of-2021 assessment by FiscalNote, a provider of legal and policy data and insights, indicated that the state with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
etxview.com

Hogan names Lt. Gov. Rutherford as overseer of gubernatorial transition

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan announced that he has named Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford to formally oversee the gubernatorial transition for the State of Maryland, and serve as chief liaison to the incoming administration. “We are fully committed to a smooth, orderly transition in Maryland and look forward...
MARYLAND STATE
etxview.com

More changes ahead for the Oregon Supreme Court

Chief Justice Martha Walters will retire from the Oregon Supreme Court at the end of the year, and Meagan Flynn will succeed her as chief justice. The announcement Tuesday, Oct. 18, by the Oregon Judicial Department will mean that outgoing Gov. Kate Brown will have at least two positions to fill. Justice Thomas Balmer, also a former chief justice, announced his retirement Oct. 3.
OREGON STATE
etxview.com

Lost or stolen firearms: What’s an owner’s responsibility in Virginia and Tennessee?

What does a gun owner have to do if they lose a firearm or have it stolen from them?. If you live in Virginia and Tennessee, it depends. In five Appalachian states — Kentucky, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee — Virginia is the only one that mandates gun owners report the loss or theft of firearms, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy