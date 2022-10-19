Read full article on original website
Voter Guide 2022: Questions, amendments on the ballot
With early voting approaching on Oct. 27, The Avenue has itemized a list of questions and amendments to the state and county local residents can vote for or against, according to the State Board of Elections. State of Maryland. Questions. Question 1: Court of Appeals and Special Appeals – Renaming...
Iowa House District 10 race sees four-term incumbent running against no-party independent
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — The race for Iowa House District 10 is something of a rarity. It's one of only six races, among more than 150 in the entire state, where a no-party independent is officially listed on the ballot. In the district, which includes Spirit Lake, Milford, Emmetsburg...
Letter: Pa. enacts small percentage of bills
Pathway Institute classes keep local seniors up to date on issues. Recently we enjoyed a presentation from a Fair Districts PA speaker about how to fix fairness in the Pennsylvania Legislature. The end-of-2021 assessment by FiscalNote, a provider of legal and policy data and insights, indicated that the state with...
Hogan names Lt. Gov. Rutherford as overseer of gubernatorial transition
ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan announced that he has named Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford to formally oversee the gubernatorial transition for the State of Maryland, and serve as chief liaison to the incoming administration. “We are fully committed to a smooth, orderly transition in Maryland and look forward...
Oregon's health care and mental health conundrum: What governor candidates would do
With a recent national report putting Oregon 50th in the nation for mental health care, major candidates for governor advocate divergent ways to improve the situation:. Tina Kotek sees implementing Measure 110 as part of the solution. Betsy Johnson wants local agencies to find fixes the state can back. Christine...
More changes ahead for the Oregon Supreme Court
Chief Justice Martha Walters will retire from the Oregon Supreme Court at the end of the year, and Meagan Flynn will succeed her as chief justice. The announcement Tuesday, Oct. 18, by the Oregon Judicial Department will mean that outgoing Gov. Kate Brown will have at least two positions to fill. Justice Thomas Balmer, also a former chief justice, announced his retirement Oct. 3.
Lost or stolen firearms: What’s an owner’s responsibility in Virginia and Tennessee?
What does a gun owner have to do if they lose a firearm or have it stolen from them?. If you live in Virginia and Tennessee, it depends. In five Appalachian states — Kentucky, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee — Virginia is the only one that mandates gun owners report the loss or theft of firearms, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.
