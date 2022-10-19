What does a gun owner have to do if they lose a firearm or have it stolen from them?. If you live in Virginia and Tennessee, it depends. In five Appalachian states — Kentucky, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee — Virginia is the only one that mandates gun owners report the loss or theft of firearms, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO