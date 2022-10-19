Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Pioneers upset Bulldogs in season finale
NEBRASKA CITY-An epic River Country Rivalry game would take place at Pioneer Field on Friday night. Nebraska City and Auburn would square off in an end of season finale that would look much different for both teams. Auburn with only two losses on the year would be looking to solidify a high seed in the Class C1 playoffs. While Nebraska City with only on win on the season would look to end the year on a high note.
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
News Channel Nebraska
Raiders handle Knights, advance in playoffs
LAWRENCE, Neb. - Lawrence-Nelson is moving on after handling Lourdes Central Catholic Thursday night 62-16 in the qualifying round of the D2 Eight Man playoffs. The game was even at 16-16 in the first quarter, but the Raiders then clamped down defensively forcing a couple of Knight's turnovers. The Raiders...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Catholic caps off undefeated season with home win against Cedar Catholic
For Jeff Bellar's Norfolk Catholic Knights, it's a night for jubilation as they take down a good Cedar Catholic team 14-0 at home to finish off the regular season a perfect 9-0. Both the Knights and the Trojans have superb defenses and it was on display in the Friday afternoon...
Comments / 0