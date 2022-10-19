Read full article on original website
Franklin, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Franklin. The Independence High School football team will have a game with Page High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. The Nolensville High School football team will have a game with Franklin High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville teacher honored for providing financial education
The Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission has honored three Tennessee educators for their leadership in bringing financial education to their students. Detra Thomas, Shelly Lott, and Susan Mallette were each presented with the Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission Leadership Award by Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. at an event in Nashville.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Oral history helps to open up African American past
Jason R. McGowan, Oral History Research Associate for the Albert Gore Research Center at Middle Tennessee State University, was at Fort Defiance in Clarksville on Saturday, Oct. 8 to offer a presentation on his work with the Middle Tennessee African American Oral History Project (MTAAOHP). According to the Gore Center’s...
clarksvillenow.com
A New U Boutique, with clothing for classy women, joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A New U Boutique has joined the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce as a new member. Owner Kizzy Broaden Cowan said the boutique is the definition of a classy woman. “The store is more for the classy woman, those who are in the professional...
clarksvillenow.com
VIP Clarksville raises tens of thousands for Boys & Girls Club but hasn’t turned in money
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – On May 14, VIP Clarksville Magazine held the Black Tie Ball, promoting it as a way to raise needed funds for the Boys & Girls Club in Clarksville. The event was a success, netting tens of thousands of dollars in proceeds. But five months later, none of the money – estimated at about $60,000 – has been handed over to the Boys & Girls Club.
First look: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse on succeeding downtown: ‘We compete with ourselves’
In the first few days of his new restaurant’s operation, Nicholas Soike doesn’t hesitate to point out a key loophole in the new Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse that opened last Friday in the Union Trust Building downtown. Yes, diners should expect to typically wear business attire....
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville club celebrates 100 years
The Country Woman’s Club of Clarksville celebrated its 100 Anniversary with an open house and reception on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The Country Woman’s Club’s meeting house is located at 2216 Old Russellville Pike. The open house was celebrated with State Sen. Bill Powers, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden and Clarksville City Mayor Joe Pitts in attendance and reading proclamations to the club. The ladies performed a skit explaining the club’s history.
clarksvillenow.com
Microvast gets $200 million federal grant to build second battery plant in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Hundreds of millions of federal dollars will be funneled into battery manufacturing nationwide, and Microvast in Clarksville is among the select group receiving funding. The Biden-Harris administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy, announced this week the first set of projects to expand domestic...
mainstreetclarksville.com
TOSHA issues citation, fine against Clarksville’s Nyrstar
The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has issued a citation and a penalty against the Nyrstar plant, located at 1800 Zinc Plant Road in Clarksville, after an employee was burned on the job in July. The state’s Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development notified the zinc plant of...
franklinis.com
Your Guide to The Factory at Franklin
The Factory at Franklin is a hub for beloved local businesses and performance venues. This shopping and entertainment complex has been around for nearly a century and has worn many different hats. Now housing stores, restaurants and countless live performances, The Factory has proven to be a staple in the Franklin community. Keep reading to learn more about this unique venue’s past, present, and future.
clarksvillenow.com
City of Clarksville leaders take on Alex’s Challenge: ‘Spend a day in my wheels’
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Alex Johnson is on a mission to change the way communities approach accessibility for disabled citizens. On Oct. 4, that mission brought him to Clarksville, where he challenged local leaders to spend a day in his wheels. Mayor Joe Pitts, along with nine city employees and...
Gladeville Elementary student dies in tragic accident days before 7th birthday
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the tragic death of a Gladeville Elementary student.
Sumner County pushing to remove another book from schools
Steven King read explicit excerpts from the novel Lawn Boy written by Jonathan Evision, and pushed for the banning of the book that night stating it violated state law TCA 39-17-911.
Sumner County debates banning book from schools
The Sumner County School Board will discuss a controversial book at its Tuesday meeting. One elementary school parent requested that the book be banned from library shelves.
Tennessee Tribune
André Prince Owner Prince’s Hot Chicken to be Inducted in 2022 Entrepreneur Hall of Fame
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–The Nashville Entrepreneur Center NEXT Awards is hosting its annual ceremony recognizing entrepreneurs who are transforming industries and strengthening the Middle Tennessee community on Monday, Oct 24. There will be three winners in each category– startup companies with revenue. up to $1 million, emerging companies...
clarksvillenow.com
TIF applications OK’d for Riverview Square in downtown Clarksville, 2024 opening expected
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Another step helping to revitalize downtown was taken this week when the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) approved tax increment financing (TIF) for two projects in the Turnbridge Redevelopment District. The Turnbridge Redevelopment District was approved by city and county leaders a few...
Families plan to file lawsuit against Lucky Ladd Farms after E. coli report
Lucky Ladd Farms is responding to claims that they were negligent after a child died from catching E. coli. Three families have gotten an attorney and they’re planning to file a lawsuit against them.
Seventeen families across state impacted by Phelan-McDermid Syndrome
Tomorrow you may notice some buildings around the state lit up green. That's because October 22 is National Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day.
iheart.com
This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Tennessee may be the home of country music and hot chicken, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Volunteer State.
mainstreetclarksville.com
A walk through Clarksville history at Greenwood Cemetery
A small group came out to Greenwood Cemetery on Saturday morning for a historic walking tour. For the last few years, this has been an annual October offering by Clarksville’s Customs House Museum & Cultural Center. Kim McCue led Saturday’s tour, the next to last of 2022.
