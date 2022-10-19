ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville teacher honored for providing financial education

The Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission has honored three Tennessee educators for their leadership in bringing financial education to their students. Detra Thomas, Shelly Lott, and Susan Mallette were each presented with the Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission Leadership Award by Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. at an event in Nashville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Oral history helps to open up African American past

Jason R. McGowan, Oral History Research Associate for the Albert Gore Research Center at Middle Tennessee State University, was at Fort Defiance in Clarksville on Saturday, Oct. 8 to offer a presentation on his work with the Middle Tennessee African American Oral History Project (MTAAOHP). According to the Gore Center’s...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

VIP Clarksville raises tens of thousands for Boys & Girls Club but hasn’t turned in money

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – On May 14, VIP Clarksville Magazine held the Black Tie Ball, promoting it as a way to raise needed funds for the Boys & Girls Club in Clarksville. The event was a success, netting tens of thousands of dollars in proceeds. But five months later, none of the money – estimated at about $60,000 – has been handed over to the Boys & Girls Club.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville club celebrates 100 years

The Country Woman’s Club of Clarksville celebrated its 100 Anniversary with an open house and reception on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The Country Woman’s Club’s meeting house is located at 2216 Old Russellville Pike. The open house was celebrated with State Sen. Bill Powers, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden and Clarksville City Mayor Joe Pitts in attendance and reading proclamations to the club. The ladies performed a skit explaining the club’s history.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

TOSHA issues citation, fine against Clarksville’s Nyrstar

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has issued a citation and a penalty against the Nyrstar plant, located at 1800 Zinc Plant Road in Clarksville, after an employee was burned on the job in July. The state’s Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development notified the zinc plant of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

Your Guide to The Factory at Franklin

The Factory at Franklin is a hub for beloved local businesses and performance venues. This shopping and entertainment complex has been around for nearly a century and has worn many different hats. Now housing stores, restaurants and countless live performances, The Factory has proven to be a staple in the Franklin community. Keep reading to learn more about this unique venue’s past, present, and future.
FRANKLIN, TN
clarksvillenow.com

TIF applications OK’d for Riverview Square in downtown Clarksville, 2024 opening expected

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Another step helping to revitalize downtown was taken this week when the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) approved tax increment financing (TIF) for two projects in the Turnbridge Redevelopment District. The Turnbridge Redevelopment District was approved by city and county leaders a few...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
iheart.com

This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022

Tennessee may be the home of country music and hot chicken, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Volunteer State.
TENNESSEE STATE
mainstreetclarksville.com

A walk through Clarksville history at Greenwood Cemetery

A small group came out to Greenwood Cemetery on Saturday morning for a historic walking tour. For the last few years, this has been an annual October offering by Clarksville’s Customs House Museum & Cultural Center. Kim McCue led Saturday’s tour, the next to last of 2022.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

