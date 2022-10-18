Interim City Mgr.: If both referendums pass, most will see a net reduction in tax bills. What happens if city’s doesn’t pass?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
For a good cause in a small package
WEST BEND — Habitat for Humanity of Washington and Dodge Counties announced that their 2022 Tiny House, which they debuted during Germanfest earlier this year, has been listed for sale for $50,000 on tinyhomelistings.com, on Wednesday. “The open floor plan has an airy living room, full kitchen, full bathroom,...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ license crisis putting public safety at risk
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ incompetent Department of Safety and. Professional Services is now compromising public safety. As Empower Wisconsin has chronicled, dysfunctional DSPS has made untold. numbers of professionals wait months — some a year a more — for their licenses. The bureaucratic delays have...
12 fire departments respond to house fire in Port Washington
A house was completely destroyed after a fire in Port Washington on Friday. The fire was discovered by the fire chief when he saw the smoke nearly three miles away.
Fire chief shares the toll reckless driving is having on MFD
In a one-on-one interview with Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski, the chief did not hold back while reflecting on reckless driving on Milwaukee streets.
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas turned in his resignation
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas turned in his resignation, according to a Friday press release from the County Sheriff’s office. Lucas said he will start a new job on Monday as at Fiserv as vice president of security for Wisconsin. The County Sheriff’s office has yet...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Many at meeting throw support behind possible new charter school in the area
MEQUON — After passing the first stage of approval, organizers of a potential Ozaukee County charter school gave the public a chance to weigh in on the topic. Held at the Howard J. Schroeder American Legion Post 457 in Mequon, supporters, opponents and other community members gathered Monday night to voice their opinions on the North Shore Classical Academy which, if offered a contract, would be the third K-12 public charter school in the county.
Daily Cardinal
Madison assisted living facility to end Medicaid coverage, potentially displacing dozens of residents
Assisted living facility Cedarhurst of Madison notified residents they must find new homes by Dec. 10, when the facility will stop accepting Medicaid payments. Cedarhurst Senior Living announced on Oct. 12 it is ending its relationship with My Choice Wisconsin, a managed care organization whose Family Care program oversees long-term care for elderly adults and adults with disabilities as part of Medicaid.
Police: 6 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin
HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say six people died in an apartment fire early Friday in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland, not seven as authorities originally reported. The cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex has not been determined, although Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko called...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wisconsin State Park passes available at local libraries starting Nov. 1
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is launching a state park pilot program with local libraries in the state of Wisconsin. The program will ensure that park and forest vehicle admission day passes are available for up to 1,000 library card holders. The pilot program, “Check Out Wisconsin State...
starvedrock.media
OSF Healthcare issues revised COVID mask rules
New COVID recommendations prompting one medical cluster to revise its rules. OSF Healthcare announced that patients and visitors are NOT required to wear a mask unless the community transmission level in that particular county is high. Patients and visitors will be asked to “mask up” if they have a suspected or confirmed COVID infection; display symptoms of a respiratory infection or have had close contact or been exposed to someone with COVID in the past 10 days.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
wearegreenbay.com
Southeast Wisconsin butcher shop issues Class I recall for variety of beef strips
FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A voluntary Class I recall has been issued by a southeastern Wisconsin butcher shop for a variety of its beef strips that are sold at wholesale and retail stores. Harry Hansen Meat Service in Franksville, issued the recall on Friday, October 21. The recall includes...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Port Washington police squad hit, Illinois men arrested
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, two Illinois men were arrested after hitting a squad car and fleeing law enforcement Wednesday night, Oct. 19. Around 11:10 p.m., the sheriff's office said, a deputy tried to stop an SUV for speeding on northbound Interstate 43 in...
Illinois Community Comes Together to Donate to Business Owner’s Medical Bills
Rockford community members are turning their prayers into donations to help a business owner in need as we enter this holiday season. You can say a lot of things about the city of Rockford, Illinois. Some of them I won't write here... but the others I will. Rockford is a...
nbc15.com
Janesville man arrested for fifth OWI
ROCK TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 38-year-old Janesville man was arrested for his 5th OWI offense on Friday at around 11:59 pm. A Rock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy pulled a man over in Rock Township due to a traffic violation. He displayed signs of intoxication and was administered standard sobriety tests, according to police. Following the tests, the man was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
At Least 7 Killed in Horrific Wisconsin Apartment Fire
At least seven people have died after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Milwaukee suburbs Friday morning. A criminal investigation has since been opened by the Hartland Police Department. The source of the fire and the ages of the victims have yet to be revealed. Fifteen fire departments and nine police departments assisted in putting out the fire and rescuing people from the four-family apartment building. The American Red Cross is helping three families displaced by the fire. “This is a tragic incident for the community and for the first responders involved,” Police Chief Torin J. Misko said. “We ask that the community respect the privacy of the families.”Read it at The New York Times
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man on parole for homicide charged with OWI, found with loaded gun
WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin deputies pulled over an erratic driver, who turned out to be on parole for First Degree Reckless Homicide, and found a loaded gun in his waistband. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, and according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, when...
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin Man Charged With Fraud Scheme
MADISON, WIS. -- An Eau Claire, Wisconsin man is charged with wire fraud, identity theft, and money laundering in a 25-count indictment returned on October 12, 2022, by a federal grand jury sitting in Madison, Wisconsin. The indictment is announced by Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
WIFR
Janesville police respond to multiple swatting calls
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - The Janesville Police Department tries to stop a flood of swatting calls across southeast Wisconsin on Thursday. These are fake calls that try to deceive emergency services into responding to an untrue, emergency event. Police say one call reported an active shooter shot and killed people...
Reckless driving victim in Milwaukee penalized by car insurance company
In 'Project: Driver Safer', an insurance group says everyone pays the price when there are too many reckless drivers on the road.
Comments / 0