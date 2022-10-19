Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
AutoMatters & More: Charging ahead with GM + new Catalyst iPhone 14 Influence case
Book Review: “CHARGING AHEAD: General Motors, Mary Barra & The Reinvention of an American Icon” by David Welch (Detroit bureau chief for Bloomberg News):. This e book offers “an inside account of Mary Barra’s historic quest to transform GM into an electric carmaker,” making “EVs at a similar cost to gasoline-burning models.”
Apple Loses Crucial Design Chief, Casting Concerns Over Its AR, VR, Electric Car Prospects
EVgo Inc., operator of a nationwide fast-charging community for electrical autos, has employed veteran expertise government Tanvi Chaturvedi as chief income officer. The Los Angeles-based firm (Nasdaq: EVGO) stated Chaturvedi will concentrate on the shopper expertise and providers to develop its charging community throughout the nation. Chaturvedi will handle EVgo’s go-to-market capabilities, together with all client income development initiatives, advertising, promoting, and enlargement and use of its PlugShare app.
25 Big iPhone Features and Improvements on iOS 16.1 « iOS & iPhone :: Gadget Hacks
It hasn’t been lengthy since Apple launched iOS 16.0 with over 350 new features, however iOS 16.1 is sizzling on its tail with much more cool updates on your iPhone. While among the current upgrades had been anticipated, others are considerably stunning — and there is even one that you could be not even suppose was attainable.
Apple iPhone users complains about Face ID not working post iOS update: Know more
Apple has not too long ago launched the most recent iOS replace for its iPhone however numerous customers are unable to entry the Face ID as a biometric unlock on their gadgets. Hence, it was reported that the most recent iOS 15.7.1 has been dealing with a number of bugs.
Google fined $162 mln by India antitrust watchdog for abuse of Android platform
NEW DELHI, Oct 20 (Reuters) – India’s competitors regulator on Thursday ordered Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google to vary its strategy to its Android platform and fined the U.S. tech firm 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anticompetitive practices. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) stated Google...
Verizon Updates Prepaid Plans by Lowering Prices
Rarely can we see a US wi-fi service decrease prices on a set of plans whereas including options, however Verizon has accomplished that right now with their pay as you go line-up. Starting right now, Verizon has trimmed its pay as you go plan choice down to only three choices, all of which have decrease beginning costs than they beforehand did.
Amazon alleges some TV vendors are not partnering over fear of retaliation from Google • TechCrunch
The revelation, formally shared for the primary time by Amazon, was made by an Amazon India unit to the nation’s antitrust watchdog as a part of a years-long investigation into Google over claims that it abuses the dominant place in Android. The watchdog discovered that Google did abuse its dominant position in Android and slapped a $162 million high-quality on Thursday.
AI-based drug developer Bullfrog files for proposed $8M IPO
AI-based drug developer Bullfrog AI (BFAI) has filed for a suggest $8M preliminary public providing. The Maryland-based biotech stated in a filing that it’s providing 1.3M items on the assumed priced of $6.375 per unit. Each unit would consist of 1 share plus one warrant to purchase one share.
How China Became a Threat to the US’s Tech Leadership
President Xi Jinping rallying name displays the intensifying tensions between China and the US. Seven years after China unveiled its bold Made in China 2025 plan to turn out to be globally aggressive in 10 industries, President Xi Jinping is utilizing the Communist Party congress this month to redouble efforts to “win the battle in key core technologies.”
Is Apple About To Unveil An Exciting All-New Product? Latest News
It’s only a matter of days till WWDC22, this 12 months’s builders’ convention the place Apple will announce updates to all its working methods. But alongside the iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9 and different bulletins, will there be {hardware} introduced?. The consensus of opinion is that...
T-Mobile lets you choose from 3 5G phones in exchange for your broken device
T-Mobile nonetheless needs your previous damaged telephones. The Un-carrier has a brand new deal the place they’ll settle for your damaged telephone in change for a brand new 5G smartphone. And the excellent news is that you may take your decide from these three units:. OnePlus Nord N200 5G.
8K TVs May Be Banned In Europe Next Year
8K expertise doesn’t come with out its prices, and that is one thing that the European Union needs to deal with. Because of this, 8K TVs run the danger of being banned in Europe subsequent 12 months, in keeping with SamMobile. Europe goes to set strict vitality use necessities...
iOS 16.0.3 on Your iPhone: Apple Fixes Some Annoying Bugs
After releasing iOS 16 alongside the iPhone 14 final month, Apple has now rolled out one other software program replace, iOS 16.0.3. The newest replace addresses bugs on some iPhone 14 models, together with delayed or undelivered incoming calls and notifications and low microphone quantity throughout CarPlay cellphone calls. It additionally fixes digital camera points some iPhone 14 fashions have skilled, like a gradual launch pace or spontaneously switching between digital camera modes.
Sealed 2007 iPhone Sells for $39,000 at Auction
Apple launched its iPhone 14 lineup final month, however somebody dished out $39,339.60 on Sunday for an unique, mint in packaging iPhone from 2007. LCG Auctions had the sealed 8GB iPhone on the block, and the profitable bid exceeded the public sale home’s expectation of $30,000. “One of crucial...
Amazon Launches First Pre-Order Discount on New Apple TV 4K at $124.99
The new Apple TV 4K hasn’t even launched but, however Amazon is already providing a small $4 low cost on the streaming machine as a pre-order deal. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi mannequin for $124.99 when pre-ordering, down from $129.00. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate associate with Amazon....
