Read full article on original website
Related
daystech.org
Google pressing RCS adoption with latest Messages update
Google is updating its Messages app by including new organizing options and multimedia help in a brand new effort to push the RCS protocol. RCS (Rich Communication Service) is a communication standard that goals to switch the outdated SMS (Short Message Service) protocol. The extra fashionable commonplace permits for “richer textual content options,” greater high quality content material, and end-to-end encryption for higher safety, according to Google (opens in new tab). And that’s just about what customers will probably be getting on this replace, although app safety gained’t see any enhancements.
daystech.org
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
In this text, we’ll evaluate the perfect Google and Samsung have to supply in the meanwhile. The Pixel 7 Pro launched earlier this month, and we’ll pit you towards Samsung’s flagship. We’ll evaluate the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 Ultra did launch again in February, however it’s nonetheless the corporate’s strongest smartphone, not counting the foldables.
daystech.org
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
The time has come to check the easiest Google and Apple have to supply in 2022. In this text, we’ll evaluate the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. We’ve already in contrast the Pixel 7 vs iPhone 14 Pro, so it’s time to see how the top-end units stack up compared. Do observe that the iPhone 14 Pro Max begins at $1,099, and it’s costlier than the Pixel 7 Pro, which begins at $899.
daystech.org
Here are the New Google Messages, Phone, and Contacts Icons
We’re suckers for contemporary icons and Google has given us three new ones to share with you immediately. Google is planning to replace the getting older icons of Messages, in addition to their Phone and Contacts apps. The new icons will be seen right here and are altering to...
daystech.org
Solana’s web3 phone is an ‘opportunity’ against Google and Apple, co-founder says
It’s been virtually 4 months for the reason that layer-1 blockchain Solana announced its web3-focused smartphone Saga and because the telephone is approaching its official launch date, the plan has shifted. “Our goal isn’t to sell 10 million units,” Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana, mentioned onstage at Disrupt 2022....
daystech.org
Android Users Can Finally ‘Like’ Messages From iPhones
Texting between Android and iPhones isn’t at all times the smoothest expertise. Photos and movies get pixelated, messages from Android customers present up because the dreaded inexperienced chat bubble on iPhone, after which there are emoji reactions. When an iPhone person hits the thumbs up or coronary heart response emoji, that doesn’t translate to Android, and reveals up as an ungainly textual content description of the emoji as a substitute.
daystech.org
The Weekly Authority: Pixel 7 payments pain
⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority e-newsletter that breaks down the highest Android and tech information from the week. The 217th version right here, with Google Pixel 7 funds points, Galaxy S23 specs, nice information for Silent Hill followers, and extra. 🎮 I’m actually excited on the...
daystech.org
Amazon alleges some TV vendors are not partnering over fear of retaliation from Google • TechCrunch
The revelation, formally shared for the primary time by Amazon, was made by an Amazon India unit to the nation’s antitrust watchdog as a part of a years-long investigation into Google over claims that it abuses the dominant place in Android. The watchdog discovered that Google did abuse its dominant position in Android and slapped a $162 million high-quality on Thursday.
daystech.org
Apple has missed the mark with the new ‘budget’ iPad
Welcome to our weekend Apple Breakfast column, which incorporates the entire Apple information you missed this week in a helpful bite-sized roundup. We name it Apple Breakfast as a result of we predict it goes nice with a morning cup of espresso or tea, nevertheless it’s cool if you wish to give it a learn throughout lunch or dinner hours too.
daystech.org
25 Big iPhone Features and Improvements on iOS 16.1 « iOS & iPhone :: Gadget Hacks
It hasn’t been lengthy since Apple launched iOS 16.0 with over 350 new features, however iOS 16.1 is sizzling on its tail with much more cool updates on your iPhone. While among the current upgrades had been anticipated, others are considerably stunning — and there is even one that you could be not even suppose was attainable.
daystech.org
Apple M2 Mac Mini: Here’s everything we know so far
Back in 2020, Apple launched the primary Mac Mini powered by the in-house developed M1 chip. Since then, the hearsay mill has its eyes on the M2 Mac Mini. While Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman advised that we’d see the M2-powered Mac Mini someday in November this 12 months, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo advised we might not see one earlier than someday in 2023.
daystech.org
How to connect an iPhone to an LG TV
If you have an LG TV and have explored its good platform, you should have observed that LG’s webOS can do lots — offer you fast entry to apps like Netflix, browse your favourite channels, stream music, and lots extra. But in the event you’re an iPhone fan, you might have additionally picked up on a selected limitation: LG TVs don’t assist innate connections to iOS or iPadOS.
daystech.org
Google fined $162 mln by India antitrust watchdog for abuse of Android platform
NEW DELHI, Oct 20 (Reuters) – India’s competitors regulator on Thursday ordered Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google to vary its strategy to its Android platform and fined the U.S. tech firm 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anticompetitive practices. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) stated Google...
daystech.org
Tech News LIVE Updates Today: iOS 16.1 launch date, discounts on Apple iPhones, and more
These 5 free web sites can do all the things from utilizing an AI to resolve complicated equations, creating bots that may automate duties, present you strolling excursions of cities and way more. Check the checklist here- These 5 COOL free websites can do the Unthinkable! Check the list.
daystech.org
Wyze Cam floodlight vs Blink Wired Floodlight Cam
Security cameras are probably the greatest methods to maintain your property safe. Floodlight-equipped safety cameras are nice for seeing exercise at night time and immediately alerting any intruder that they’re being watched. Two nice budget-friendly choices within the good floodlight safety digital camera area are the Wyze Cam Floodlight and the brand new Blink Wired Floodlight Cam.
daystech.org
Verizon Updates Prepaid Plans by Lowering Prices
Rarely can we see a US wi-fi service decrease prices on a set of plans whereas including options, however Verizon has accomplished that right now with their pay as you go line-up. Starting right now, Verizon has trimmed its pay as you go plan choice down to only three choices, all of which have decrease beginning costs than they beforehand did.
daystech.org
T-Mobile lets you choose from 3 5G phones in exchange for your broken device
T-Mobile nonetheless needs your previous damaged telephones. The Un-carrier has a brand new deal the place they’ll settle for your damaged telephone in change for a brand new 5G smartphone. And the excellent news is that you may take your decide from these three units:. OnePlus Nord N200 5G.
daystech.org
Apple Loses Crucial Design Chief, Casting Concerns Over Its AR, VR, Electric Car Prospects – Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)
Apple Inc’s AAPL head of {hardware} design, Evans Hankey, will depart three years after taking the job, Bloomberg reported. Hankey will stay at Apple for the following six months whereas the corporate is but to call her successor. One attainable candidate to imagine management is Richard Howarth, 9 To 5 Mac reports.
daystech.org
Amazon Launches First Pre-Order Discount on New Apple TV 4K at $124.99
The new Apple TV 4K hasn’t even launched but, however Amazon is already providing a small $4 low cost on the streaming machine as a pre-order deal. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi mannequin for $124.99 when pre-ordering, down from $129.00. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate associate with Amazon....
daystech.org
8K TVs May Be Banned In Europe Next Year
8K expertise doesn’t come with out its prices, and that is one thing that the European Union needs to deal with. Because of this, 8K TVs run the danger of being banned in Europe subsequent 12 months, in keeping with SamMobile. Europe goes to set strict vitality use necessities...
Comments / 0