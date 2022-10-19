Read full article on original website
25 Big iPhone Features and Improvements on iOS 16.1 « iOS & iPhone :: Gadget Hacks
It hasn’t been lengthy since Apple launched iOS 16.0 with over 350 new features, however iOS 16.1 is sizzling on its tail with much more cool updates on your iPhone. While among the current upgrades had been anticipated, others are considerably stunning — and there is even one that you could be not even suppose was attainable.
Apple iPhone users complains about Face ID not working post iOS update: Know more
Apple has not too long ago launched the most recent iOS replace for its iPhone however numerous customers are unable to entry the Face ID as a biometric unlock on their gadgets. Hence, it was reported that the most recent iOS 15.7.1 has been dealing with a number of bugs.
Solana’s web3 phone is an ‘opportunity’ against Google and Apple, co-founder says
It’s been virtually 4 months for the reason that layer-1 blockchain Solana announced its web3-focused smartphone Saga and because the telephone is approaching its official launch date, the plan has shifted. “Our goal isn’t to sell 10 million units,” Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana, mentioned onstage at Disrupt 2022....
Is Apple About To Unveil An Exciting All-New Product? Latest News
It’s only a matter of days till WWDC22, this 12 months’s builders’ convention the place Apple will announce updates to all its working methods. But alongside the iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9 and different bulletins, will there be {hardware} introduced?. The consensus of opinion is that...
Google pressing RCS adoption with latest Messages update
Google is updating its Messages app by including new organizing options and multimedia help in a brand new effort to push the RCS protocol. RCS (Rich Communication Service) is a communication standard that goals to switch the outdated SMS (Short Message Service) protocol. The extra fashionable commonplace permits for “richer textual content options,” greater high quality content material, and end-to-end encryption for higher safety, according to Google (opens in new tab). And that’s just about what customers will probably be getting on this replace, although app safety gained’t see any enhancements.
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
The time has come to check the easiest Google and Apple have to supply in 2022. In this text, we’ll evaluate the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. We’ve already in contrast the Pixel 7 vs iPhone 14 Pro, so it’s time to see how the top-end units stack up compared. Do observe that the iPhone 14 Pro Max begins at $1,099, and it’s costlier than the Pixel 7 Pro, which begins at $899.
iOS 16.0.3 on Your iPhone: Apple Fixes Some Annoying Bugs
After releasing iOS 16 alongside the iPhone 14 final month, Apple has now rolled out one other software program replace, iOS 16.0.3. The newest replace addresses bugs on some iPhone 14 models, together with delayed or undelivered incoming calls and notifications and low microphone quantity throughout CarPlay cellphone calls. It additionally fixes digital camera points some iPhone 14 fashions have skilled, like a gradual launch pace or spontaneously switching between digital camera modes.
Tech News LIVE Updates Today: iOS 16.1 launch date, discounts on Apple iPhones, and more
These 5 free web sites can do all the things from utilizing an AI to resolve complicated equations, creating bots that may automate duties, present you strolling excursions of cities and way more. Check the checklist here- These 5 COOL free websites can do the Unthinkable! Check the list.
Amazon alleges some TV vendors are not partnering over fear of retaliation from Google • TechCrunch
The revelation, formally shared for the primary time by Amazon, was made by an Amazon India unit to the nation’s antitrust watchdog as a part of a years-long investigation into Google over claims that it abuses the dominant place in Android. The watchdog discovered that Google did abuse its dominant position in Android and slapped a $162 million high-quality on Thursday.
Here are the New Google Messages, Phone, and Contacts Icons
We’re suckers for contemporary icons and Google has given us three new ones to share with you immediately. Google is planning to replace the getting older icons of Messages, in addition to their Phone and Contacts apps. The new icons will be seen right here and are altering to...
Verizon Updates Prepaid Plans by Lowering Prices
Rarely can we see a US wi-fi service decrease prices on a set of plans whereas including options, however Verizon has accomplished that right now with their pay as you go line-up. Starting right now, Verizon has trimmed its pay as you go plan choice down to only three choices, all of which have decrease beginning costs than they beforehand did.
Google fined $162 mln by India antitrust watchdog for abuse of Android platform
NEW DELHI, Oct 20 (Reuters) – India’s competitors regulator on Thursday ordered Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google to vary its strategy to its Android platform and fined the U.S. tech firm 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anticompetitive practices. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) stated Google...
T-Mobile lets you choose from 3 5G phones in exchange for your broken device
T-Mobile nonetheless needs your previous damaged telephones. The Un-carrier has a brand new deal the place they’ll settle for your damaged telephone in change for a brand new 5G smartphone. And the excellent news is that you may take your decide from these three units:. OnePlus Nord N200 5G.
The Ring Video Doorbell Pro Is Back Down To $139!
Amazon has the Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale proper now for $139, which takes it down $30 from its new common worth of $169. Since the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 was introduced in February 2021, Ring modified the common worth of the older mannequin to $169. That’s down from $249. So this can be a actually whole lot proper now.
Sealed 2007 iPhone Sells for $39,000 at Auction
Apple launched its iPhone 14 lineup final month, however somebody dished out $39,339.60 on Sunday for an unique, mint in packaging iPhone from 2007. LCG Auctions had the sealed 8GB iPhone on the block, and the profitable bid exceeded the public sale home’s expectation of $30,000. “One of crucial...
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
In this text, we’ll evaluate the perfect Google and Samsung have to supply in the meanwhile. The Pixel 7 Pro launched earlier this month, and we’ll pit you towards Samsung’s flagship. We’ll evaluate the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 Ultra did launch again in February, however it’s nonetheless the corporate’s strongest smartphone, not counting the foldables.
8K TVs May Be Banned In Europe Next Year
8K expertise doesn’t come with out its prices, and that is one thing that the European Union needs to deal with. Because of this, 8K TVs run the danger of being banned in Europe subsequent 12 months, in keeping with SamMobile. Europe goes to set strict vitality use necessities...
Apple Latest iPhone Software, Available Now
Apple in June 2022 previewed the brand new model of the iPhone’s working system, iOS 16. iOS 16 introduces redesigned, customizable Lock Screens with widgets, the power to edit and delete messages, improved Focus modes, an iCloud Shared Photos Library for households, main enhancements for apps like Mail, Home, and Wallet, and way more.
