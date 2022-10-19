Read full article on original website
After failed deal, state goes back to drawing board on housing project’s makeover
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The state public housing agency and an affordable housing developer have reached an agreement over the failed plan to redevelop a public housing complex. Eight years after the ambitious redevelopment was announced, Mayor Wright Housing in Liliha looks pretty much like it did when it was built 70...
For second day, HECO lifts call for conservation on Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For a second day, Hawaiian Electric Company said customer conservation efforts on Hawaii Island helped the utility to avoid rolling power outages Friday night. The utility said several large generators were offline for maintenance or repairs. On Thursday night, conservation efforts also prevented the need for rolling...
HECO lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island, but energy problems linger
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric Company said customer conservation efforts on Hawaii Island helped the utility to avoid rolling power outages Thursday night. HECO made the request because three major generators were offline. One tripped offline on Thursday afternoon while two others are undergoing maintenance. The conservation plea came a...
Ige firm in stadium redevelopment standoff, but his window for influencing project is closing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Key players in the redevelopment of Aloha Stadium appear locked in a political stand-off as time slips away for Gov. David Ige to influence the plan before his term ends. The prolonged debate could be making it more likely that the governor will lose in his effort...
Kona Commons Shopping Center Is Full
KONA, Hawaiʻi - Owners say the opening of the “Aloha Grown” store means the shopping center has achieved 100% percent tenancy. (BIVN) – It is a “full house” at the Kona Commons Shopping Center. The shopping center owners, MacNaughton and Kobayashi Group, announced this...
Governor, officials underscore importance of water infrastructure amid Navy water woes
Cammie Velci says her 19-year-old son was tricked into taking the drug and died. Judge orders preschool to shut down amid contentious dispute with state. The decision comes amid a dire shortage of child care options on Hawaii Island. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Kaua'i-based biologist Terry Lilley estimates there...
Hawaiian airline makes agreement with Amazon
The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a serious hit-and-run accident that involved a pickup truck and a moped on Thursday.
Suit accuses prolific monster home developers of shoddy construction
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Diamond Head homeowners are suing one of the the state’s most prolific monster home developers for a rash of alleged construction defects. And critics say the allegations of shoddy work at the homes at 4162 Puu Panini Ave. confirm their worst fears about these types of developments.
Business Report: Hawaii foreign travel bookings
The Ewa Plain had the most closings in September. Refineries are reopening on the West Coast. Prices there still far exceed Hawaii but they are falling. The Labor Department says retail food prices rose 12% last month. Not over 12 months, just last month. Business Report: Currency rates. Updated: Oct....
A Glitch In Hawaii’s New Ballot-Tracking System Catches Big Island Voters By Surprise
More than 2,000 voters on the Big Island were surprised to find a message from the county elections office Thursday informing them that their general election ballot had been received and was being counted. Problem was, none of them had received a ballot in the mail let alone voted and...
Hawaii attorney sues over popular chain’s $2 ‘inflation fee,’ calling it deceptive
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A respected consumer attorney has filed a lawsuit against a popular chain over the way it’s trying to deal with inflation. It’s not a lot of money, not nearly enough to cover 6-7% inflation, but Romano’s Macaroni Grill has charged a $2 “inflation fee” since the spring.
Frontal System weakens to a trough; pushes back towards Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled front near Molokai will weaken and become a surface trough later this morning. Moderate northeast winds persist west of the front, while light and variable winds are over the eastern islands. Once it develops, the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
Judge orders preschool to shut down amid contentious dispute with state
While rolling blackouts were avoided, there are more calls for more diverse energy sources. Cammie Velci says her 19-year-old son was tricked into taking the drug and died. Kaua'i-based biologist Terry Lilley estimates there are anywhere from 5 to 8 great whites in Hawaiian waters this time of year.
145 Hawaiian Airlines Flight Delays Monday. Why?
Yesterday your editors flew around the state and experienced two flight delays (Kona to Honolulu and Honolulu to Lihue). Had we not been flying ourselves, we might not have investigated further or found the huge number of delays on Hawaiian Airlines. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware (as of...
Incumbent Mike Victorino faces tough reelection bid in race for Maui mayor
Honolulu’s mayor says the city will defend its right to restrict short-term rentals. Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 21, 2022) Your top local headlines for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. HECO lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island, but energy problems linger. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. While rolling blackouts...
Hawaii Politics: Q&A with Richard Bissen
Victorino and Bissen were asked 10 questions — a mix of serious and less serious ones — that both reflect their stance on issues as well as their personalities.
Could ulu provide the diversification Hawaii’s economy needs? These breadfruit fanatics think so
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farmers, educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs from across the Pacific gathered to discuss the benefits of crops like breadfruit that could help address food sustainability concerns. The National Tropical Botanical Garden’s Breadfruit Institute co-hosted the 2022 Global Breadfruit Summit at the Hawaii Convention Center on Tuesday. Breadfruit...
With water line issues nearly fixed, officials set new date for kicking off Red Hill defueling
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Red Hill joint task force says it expects to begin removing 1 million gallons of fuel from the facility’s pipelines on Tuesday now that the Navy’s major water main breaks are fixed. Capt. Mark Sohaney, commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, says the major...
Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The popularity of non-lethal pellet guns are on the rise in Hawaii. With the recent increase in random street crimes here and a new U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing residents to carry concealed weapons, non-lethal weapons like the Byrna launchers are becoming an attractive alternative to traditional firearms.
Hawaii reports 2,211 COVID cases, 3 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 2,211 coronavirus cases and three new deaths in the last week. There are 1,588 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 372 on the Big Island, 66 on Kauai, 142 on Maui, two on Molokai and 41 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 360,490. The […]
