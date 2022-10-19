Read full article on original website
KING-5
The talking dead greet visitors to Seattle's Pioneer Square
SEATTLE — There's no better place for ghost hunting than the streets of Pioneer Square. And the "Spooked in Seattle" tour takes guests to some of the neighborhood's creepiest places. "Look behind those curtains to make sure no one's hiding back there," said tour guide Danielle Siler to a...
KING-5
Attack of the giant pumpkins!
SEATTLE — There's something weird and wonderful taking shape in Seattle's Maple Leaf neighborhood. It's a "giant" effort that started a couple of years ago. "This was our pandemic pumpkin project," said Brooke Oettinger. In 2020, Oettinger and her next-door neighbor, Karl Pauly, set out to brighten the mood...
KING-5
Top 5 fashion trends for fall 2022
SEATTLE — The fashion specialists at Armoire Clothing Rental, are on the frontlines of the latest and greatest trends. So, KING 5 turned to them for a look at what's hot for fall 2022. "This summer we saw 300 times the number of weddings than what is normal. I...
Finally! An Affordable Comic-Con in Washington
Everyone knows that money is tight now days, and we are having to decide where to spend our entertainment dollar. For someone like me who is a big nerd at heart (and who isn’t nerdy in some form, thanks to all of the super hero movies), it’s getting a little extra hard. Do I want this book, movie, game, gas in my car, DINNER FOR MY FAMILY!?!?
Spooky Washington Places You Can Easily Visit
The longer I live in Washington, the more I realize I have so much to learn, see, and do here. I, like many people, love to travel the state and take day trips and it seems I'm learning about a new and interesting place almost every day. Stonehenge in Maryhill and the dinosaur park in Granger are popular places for day trips in Washington. But what about the spooky stuff? Yes, Washington has its share of eerie attractions and places the locals insist are haunted.
KING-5
A Lakewood carriage house fit for royalty - Unreal Estate
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Across the street from Lakewood's fabled Thornewood Castle, and nearly as impressive, you'll find its carriage house. "I spent a good 30 years working on this place," financial manager Jonn Mason said. In the 1970s, he bought the house in this gated community for about $200,000 when it was a duplex. He spent the better part of his life not just restoring the home, but filling it with unique treasures from all over the world.
Eclipse, the iconic Seattle ‘bus dog’ is being remembered for taking herself to the park
Back in 2015, there was a dog, a super cute female Black Lab/Bullmastiff pup who would leave home and take the bus to the dog park and back. She shot into super stardom in no time, given the age of social media and all of that. Unfortunately, the Seattle bus...
southsoundmag.com
Local Author Announces Book Signing
Join author Peggy Cleveland for the launch and signing of her latest title, 100 Things To Do in Tacoma Before You Die, today (Oct. 20) at Silver Cloud Hotel Tacoma at Point Ruston Waterfront from 5-8 p.m. The author has long called Tacoma home following 33 moves (Cleveland is a...
This Place Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Washington
LoveFOOD found the best chicken and waffles dish in every state.
Peek Inside Kenny G’s For Sale Breathtaking $85 Million Seattle Mansion
Seattle's most expensive house doesn't belong to Bill Gates or Jeff Bezos. You'd be surprised that Kenny G was once the owner of a Seattle mansion that's now the most expensive single-dwelling property on the market in Washington State. The property was built in 1995 and was once the home...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Animal Shelter to Host “Fall in Love” Adoption Event
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is partnering with Tacoma Subaru to host a “Fall in Love” adoption event from Oct. 21-23. Made possible by a grant from the ASPCA and Subaru, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County will be offering 25% off adoption fees for all animals.
KING-5
Sergeant Husky Turkey Fundraiser
Sergeant Husky is popular with fans of the University of Washington. He's leveraging his notoriety to provide Thanksgiving meals for military families in need.
Here's The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Seattle
Stacker used data from TripAdvisor to find the most popular restaurant in the Emerald City.
weddingsparrow.com
5 awesome wedding venues around Washington state
Fancy tying the knot amidst stunning lakes, majestic mountains and a dramatic, rugged coastline? Well the Pacific North West has all that and more! There's no shortage of idyllic wedding venues around Washington and Oregon and you can take your pick of modern wineries, scenic woodlands and waterfront properties with stunning views.
Seattle Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Orkin released its 2022 list ranking U.S. cities by their rat problems.
Weekend Snow in WA Mountain Passes. Is Seattle Air Most Deadly?
I don't know about you, but I feel as though the weather is behaving a bit strangely. Warmer than normal temperatures of late, and now bracing for a winter blast of cooler temps, snow in the mountains, and Seattle ranking at the top of the worst air quality in the world due to -- mid-October forest fires.
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Seattle
Seattle is a fantastic destination. Finding a spot to start could be challenging because there are so many distinct locations. Pike Place Market is where some visitors start their visit, while others would view the Space Needle. If you are not visiting for leisure, family, or shopping, then learning about Seattle’s spooky side may interest you.
KING-5
Seattle once again has the worst air quality on the planet
For the second day in a row, the Seattle area had the worst air quality on planet Earth. Upcoming rain should clear some of the haze out this weekend.
Starbucks Closes Another Seattle-Area Location: 'It's A Growing Problem'
The company shuttered five downtown Seattle locations months ago.
