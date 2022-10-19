GREEN — Springfield resident Rob Stopp, shown above, scored a hole-in-one on the 16th hole at Raintree Golf and Events Center Sept. 20 during his Tuesday league play. Chip Westfall, secretary for the Tuesday league, said the 16th hole is a par 3 playing 154 yards from the white tees. He added that to make the shot Stopp teed up the ball and used a six iron, hitting a towering shot over the blue pin tucked back in the right corner. The ball landed about a foot past the flag and spun back into the cup for his first hole-in-one. Three other league members witnessed this feat, he added.

SPRINGFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO