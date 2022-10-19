Read full article on original website
Related
Lima News
Roundup: St. Marys turns back Celina
ST. MARYS — Aiden Hinkle had 38 carries for 174 yards and four touchdowns as St. Marys (8-2, 7-2 Western Buckeye League) defeated Celina 28-21 to close out the regular season. Celina’s Nick Adams had TD throws to Adam Faber, who finished with nine catches for 109 yards, and...
Lima News
High school football: Lima Senior falls to Findlay
LIMA — Both Lima Senior and Findlay were without their starting quarterbacks. So, the game had a weird tilt to it. And advantage to Findlay, which used a running back as a Wildcat-formation quarterback. Findlay posted a 32-0 victory Friday night against Lima Senior at Spartan Stadium. Lima Senior...
Lima News
Boys golf: Elida’s Harmon eyes top 10 finish at state
Managing his emotions became just as important as managing a golf course this year for Elida’s Carson Harmon, and it paid off with his third trip to state. The Bulldog senior tees off at the Division I state tournament at the Ohio State University Scarlet course today. “He is...
Lima News
Lima area sports calendar
Note: Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to The Lima News. Allen County: The Allen County Archers hold traditional 3-D shoots the third Saturday of the month all year long, weather permitting. They are open to all archery equipment. The Archers hold a “stump shoot” for traditional bows only the fourth Saturday of each month, weather permitting. Go to facebook.com/allencountyarchers or call Neal Wallace at 567-825-7109 for more information.
Lima News
Klopfenstein, Markward vie for new-look 82nd District
OTTAWA — Ohio’s 82nd House District had been a model of consistency, with only two representatives, Republicans Tony Burkley and Craig Riedel, coming from that district since 2013. However, with the district now taking up a new area, covering Putnam, Van Wert, Paulding and southern Defiance counties, things are a little different.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Josalyna L. Oliver, 39, Leipsic, was found in violation of community control standards. The violations including using methamphetamines, marijuana, failing to obtain substance abuse counseling and failing to comply with passpoint testing. Sentencing on the matter was set for 10:30 a.m. Dec 19. She was originally convicted of receiving stolen property.
Delphos Herald
St. John’s High School Alumni Association announces the Hall of Fame Class of 2022
DELPHOS — St. John’s High School Alumni Association has announced members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. They include, Alisha (Anthony) Kagarise, class of 2006, Arts/Athletic Achievement; Claude Bergfeld, class of 1950, Service to St. John’s; David Berelsman, class of 1969, Service to Mankind; and Steven “Stu” Fortener, class of 1986, Professional Achievement.
Friend of late Russia basketball coach remembers him as ‘pillar’ of the community
RUSSIA — The Russia community is remembering their high school basketball coach who died last week. David Borchers, boys basketball head coach, died Friday from injuries suffered in a crash this month, Superintendent Steve Rose confirmed Wednesday. Borchers, 54, was in an accident on state Route 66 on the...
dayton.com
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals have entered not guilty pleas to charges returned against them by a recent session of the Allen County grand jury:. Adrian Houston, 34, of Lima, charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Travis Jarvis, 28, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Otis...
wktn.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 75 in Hancock County Claims the Life of Toledo Man
FINDLAY – A fatal crash occurred on Interstate 75 northbound, north of state Route 235, in Eagle Township early this (Friday) morning. The crash occurred at approximately 2:44 a.m. in the traffic backup from a vehicle fire. The preliminary investigation showed traffic was stopped on I-75 because of a...
Toledo man dies following crash in Hancock County Friday
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., all lanes on I-75 northbound were re-opened to through traffic. Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, OSHP provided further details regarding the crash. This story has been updated to reflect that. One person is confirmed dead by Ohio State Highway Patrol...
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The Greater Allen County Blues Society is holding a jam session from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Lima Elks Lodge #54, 302 W. North St., Lima. Lovers of the blues will get to enjoy live blues music while helping to foster a love of blues for the next generation. Anyone is welcome to attend.
Akron Leader Publications
Springfield man gets hole-in-one
GREEN — Springfield resident Rob Stopp, shown above, scored a hole-in-one on the 16th hole at Raintree Golf and Events Center Sept. 20 during his Tuesday league play. Chip Westfall, secretary for the Tuesday league, said the 16th hole is a par 3 playing 154 yards from the white tees. He added that to make the shot Stopp teed up the ball and used a six iron, hitting a towering shot over the blue pin tucked back in the right corner. The ball landed about a foot past the flag and spun back into the cup for his first hole-in-one. Three other league members witnessed this feat, he added.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 14-19
Paul M. Crichfield, 40, of Lima, found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $100 fine. Keara S. Custer, 23, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Adrian T. Harmon Jr., 19, of Lima, found guilty of OVI....
WANE-TV
OSHP: Defiance Co. crash leaves 1 with serious injuries
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — One person suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Defiance County Friday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) say the crash happened at approximately 10:20 a.m. on state Route 15. Lorin Shonk was driving southeast on state Route 15 behind Guy LaFontaine...
hometownstations.com
Two-vehicle crash in Hardin County claims the life of an Ada woman
Press Release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office: The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a 2 vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Ada woman Wednesday afternoon, October 19th . The crash occurred at approximately 1:53 pm when a car being driven by Trylbia (Trill-Bee-Uh) Prater, age...
LaRose lauds manufacturing at Nelson Packaging
LIMA — Manufacturing has long been a staple of Ohio’s economy, and on Wednesday, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose traveled to Lima to celebrate one area manufacturer’s accomplishments. LaRose paid a visit to Lima’s Nelson Packaging Wednesday as part of his office’s efforts to highlight manufacturing...
sent-trib.com
Truck driver killed in I-75 crash involving multiple vehicles
FINDLAY – A Toledo truck driver was killed in an Interstate 75 multi-vehicle crash on Friday morning. The crash closed the highway for nine hours. The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred on I-75 northbound, north of Ohio 235 in Eagle Township at 2:44 a.m.
Comments / 0