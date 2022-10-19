Read full article on original website
Top 5 fashion trends for fall 2022
SEATTLE — The fashion specialists at Armoire Clothing Rental, are on the frontlines of the latest and greatest trends. So, KING 5 turned to them for a look at what's hot for fall 2022. "This summer we saw 300 times the number of weddings than what is normal. I...
A Lakewood carriage house fit for royalty - Unreal Estate
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Across the street from Lakewood's fabled Thornewood Castle, and nearly as impressive, you'll find its carriage house. "I spent a good 30 years working on this place," financial manager Jonn Mason said. In the 1970s, he bought the house in this gated community for about $200,000 when it was a duplex. He spent the better part of his life not just restoring the home, but filling it with unique treasures from all over the world.
The talking dead greet visitors to Seattle's Pioneer Square
SEATTLE — There's no better place for ghost hunting than the streets of Pioneer Square. And the "Spooked in Seattle" tour takes guests to some of the neighborhood's creepiest places. "Look behind those curtains to make sure no one's hiding back there," said tour guide Danielle Siler to a...
NW town breathing the world’s worst air
Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
Seattle to level $500 daily tree fine against negligent homeowners, arborists
(The Center Square) – A new addition to the Seattle Municipal Code, going into effect Nov. 10, requires all tree service providers doing commercial tree work in Seattle to be registered with Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections. The new law passed last March by the city council and...
Craftsman Designed Small Cottage With Cozy Courtyard Garden
Jardin del Colibri is a contemporary cottage in Redmond, Washington located within the community of Conover Commons. It was developed by The Cottage Company which specializes in building pocket neighborhood communities of compact homes. This charming small home has almost 1,000 sq. ft. of living space with two bedrooms and...
Sergeant Husky Turkey Fundraiser
Sergeant Husky is popular with fans of the University of Washington. He's leveraging his notoriety to provide Thanksgiving meals for military families in need.
Podcast | Why gold mining brought Wyatt Earp to Seattle
Wyatt Earp was a man often on the move. In the two decades after his and Doc Holliday’s storied shootout at the OK Corral in Tombstone, Arizona, he spent time in San Francisco, Utah and Alaska, shading his reputation with turns as a sportsman, gambler and entrepreneur. The gold...
5 awesome wedding venues around Washington state
Fancy tying the knot amidst stunning lakes, majestic mountains and a dramatic, rugged coastline? Well the Pacific North West has all that and more! There's no shortage of idyllic wedding venues around Washington and Oregon and you can take your pick of modern wineries, scenic woodlands and waterfront properties with stunning views.
Seattle Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Orkin released its 2022 list ranking U.S. cities by their rat problems.
Starbucks Closes Another Seattle-Area Location: 'It's A Growing Problem'
The company shuttered five downtown Seattle locations months ago.
Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history
From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
Pirates, gentrification, and the future of living aboard on Puget Sound
On a the perfect day in Washington, you can see Puget Sound filled with boats — yachts, sailboats, and decades old vessels alongside shiny new cruisers. While many local sailors are hobbyists, a lot of them live on their boats. And as prices rise across the region, there's a wave of new mariners looking to find affordable housing options on the water.
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Oct 21-23, 2022
Rain is blessedly in the forecast for this weekend, so duck inside for chill events from Northwest Record Show to DogVideoFest and from Color of Biodiversity to International Archaeology Day. For more ideas, check out our guide to the top events of the week. Although. Washington’s statewide mask mandate has...
Seattle To Get More Rain This Weekend Than In The Past Four Months
Seattle has been experiencing an unusually warm and dry October, but that’s about to change. This weekend’s weather is predicted to bring some relief, with Seattle getting more rain this weekend than it has seen in four months. Read on for all the details!. This past Sunday, Seattle...
This Place Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Washington
LoveFOOD found the best chicken and waffles dish in every state.
Peek Inside Kenny G’s For Sale Breathtaking $85 Million Seattle Mansion
Seattle's most expensive house doesn't belong to Bill Gates or Jeff Bezos. You'd be surprised that Kenny G was once the owner of a Seattle mansion that's now the most expensive single-dwelling property on the market in Washington State. The property was built in 1995 and was once the home...
Seattle weather is set to 'whipsaw' after an unusual start to fall
Just as Washington state land managers announced the fire season was ending, people around the Puget Sound region are choking on wildfire smoke. Then, we experienced a 20-degree swing in temperatures between Monday and Sunday's record-breaking heat — the latest day in the calendar year on record where the region was 80 degrees or warmer.
Wash Gov. Inslee’s Seattle Shelter Tours
The governor was in Seattle last week to visit The Hope Factory and the Downtown Emergency Service Center. He spent time talking about the future of his homelessness policy during his tour of Seattle’s homeless shelters. His visit included talks with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, We are In King County, the City of Seattle, King County, and the Washington State Lived Experience Coalition.
