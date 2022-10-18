NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut scored two first half goals in a 2-0 victory over Bentley University on Saturday to snap the Falcons' four match winning streak. Bentley fell to 5-5-1 in the Northeast-10 and to 7-6-3 overall. The Owls improved to 5-3-3 NE10 and 7-5-3 overall. Going...

WALTHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO