Lima News
Roundup: St. Marys turns back Celina
ST. MARYS — Aiden Hinkle had 38 carries for 174 yards and four touchdowns as St. Marys (8-2, 7-2 Western Buckeye League) defeated Celina 28-21 to close out the regular season. Celina’s Nick Adams had TD throws to Adam Faber, who finished with nine catches for 109 yards, and...
Lima News
High school football: Lima Senior falls to Findlay
LIMA — Both Lima Senior and Findlay were without their starting quarterbacks. So, the game had a weird tilt to it. And advantage to Findlay, which used a running back as a Wildcat-formation quarterback. Findlay posted a 32-0 victory Friday night against Lima Senior at Spartan Stadium. Lima Senior...
Lima News
Roundup: Volleyball, soccer sectional champs crowned
CONTINENTAL — Olivia Crossgrove and Makenzie Shock each had a goal and Morgan Dockery and Mackenzie Niese each contributed an assist as the Pirates moved on to play Ottawa-Glandorf at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Ottoville. Continental’s Marissa Becher had eight saves and Cavalier counterpart Sydney Grieshop finished with 14....
Lima News
Boys golf: Elida’s Harmon eyes top 10 finish at state
Managing his emotions became just as important as managing a golf course this year for Elida’s Carson Harmon, and it paid off with his third trip to state. The Bulldog senior tees off at the Division I state tournament at the Ohio State University Scarlet course today. “He is...
Lima, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
spectrumnews1.com
Undefeated, ranked teams in OHSAA Game of the Week
OHIO — The final Friday of the regular season for high school football brings many rivalry games, and very few can match the tradition, history and competitiveness of Ironton and Portsmouth. The two Ohio Rivers towns first met in 1899, and the 130 games played in the series are...
Friend of late Russia basketball coach remembers him as ‘pillar’ of the community
RUSSIA — The Russia community is remembering their high school basketball coach who died last week. David Borchers, boys basketball head coach, died Friday from injuries suffered in a crash this month, Superintendent Steve Rose confirmed Wednesday. Borchers, 54, was in an accident on state Route 66 on the...
Lima News
Lima area sports calendar
Note: Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to The Lima News. Allen County: The Allen County Archers hold traditional 3-D shoots the third Saturday of the month all year long, weather permitting. They are open to all archery equipment. The Archers hold a “stump shoot” for traditional bows only the fourth Saturday of each month, weather permitting. Go to facebook.com/allencountyarchers or call Neal Wallace at 567-825-7109 for more information.
Delphos Herald
St. John’s High School Alumni Association announces the Hall of Fame Class of 2022
DELPHOS — St. John’s High School Alumni Association has announced members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. They include, Alisha (Anthony) Kagarise, class of 2006, Arts/Athletic Achievement; Claude Bergfeld, class of 1950, Service to St. John’s; David Berelsman, class of 1969, Service to Mankind; and Steven “Stu” Fortener, class of 1986, Professional Achievement.
Akron Leader Publications
Springfield man gets hole-in-one
GREEN — Springfield resident Rob Stopp, shown above, scored a hole-in-one on the 16th hole at Raintree Golf and Events Center Sept. 20 during his Tuesday league play. Chip Westfall, secretary for the Tuesday league, said the 16th hole is a par 3 playing 154 yards from the white tees. He added that to make the shot Stopp teed up the ball and used a six iron, hitting a towering shot over the blue pin tucked back in the right corner. The ball landed about a foot past the flag and spun back into the cup for his first hole-in-one. Three other league members witnessed this feat, he added.
Lima News
Klopfenstein, Markward vie for new-look 82nd District
OTTAWA — Ohio’s 82nd House District had been a model of consistency, with only two representatives, Republicans Tony Burkley and Craig Riedel, coming from that district since 2013. However, with the district now taking up a new area, covering Putnam, Van Wert, Paulding and southern Defiance counties, things are a little different.
dayton.com
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Josalyna L. Oliver, 39, Leipsic, was found in violation of community control standards. The violations including using methamphetamines, marijuana, failing to obtain substance abuse counseling and failing to comply with passpoint testing. Sentencing on the matter was set for 10:30 a.m. Dec 19. She was originally convicted of receiving stolen property.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The Greater Allen County Blues Society is holding a jam session from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Lima Elks Lodge #54, 302 W. North St., Lima. Lovers of the blues will get to enjoy live blues music while helping to foster a love of blues for the next generation. Anyone is welcome to attend.
Lima News
Dr. Jessica Johnson: Looking into Herschel Walker’s soul
The Georgia Senate race between GOP nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock has a belligerent nature of combativeness that will go down to the wire on Nov. 8. When Walker first announced his candidacy in August of last year, I, like many native Georgians, was intrigued by his...
BGSU student goes viral after wearing Spongebob costume at Cleveland Guardians games
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — It's the end of the road for the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday night when they lost in a win-or-go-home game against the New York Yankees. Many people never imagined they would make it into the postseason and one northwest Ohio fan took the excitement of the team's success to a whole new level.
sciotopost.com
Here Comes “the Boom” Night Flying Over Southern Ohio
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying tonight, so expect some unusual sights and booms. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Farm and Dairy
Ohio approves change to three fishing lines
COLUMBUS — During its regularly scheduled meeting Oct. 5, the Ohio Wildlife Council voted to approve a proposal to allow a maximum of three fishing lines statewide, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. The rule will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The Oct. 5...
Toledo man dies following crash in Hancock County Friday
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., all lanes on I-75 northbound were re-opened to through traffic. Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, OSHP provided further details regarding the crash. This story has been updated to reflect that. One person is confirmed dead by Ohio State Highway Patrol...
