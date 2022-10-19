ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Oley Valley breaks late tie to advance to the BCIAA title game

Oley Valley and Twin Valley playing the lone semifinal game on Thursday night with Wilson West Lawn awaiting the winner in the title game. The Lynx would exact their revenge from a season ago with 1-0 win over the Raiders. Both teams locking things down defensively for much of the night, as a 0-0 tie wasn't broken until the fourth quarter.
OLEY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

BCIAA boys soccer title, Tulpehocken v. Brandywine Heights

Tulpehocken captures first boys soccer county title since 2011. Tulpehocken and Brandywine Heights making their way towards the BCIAA boys soccer title game on Thursday night. The Trojans blanking the Bullets to end their run with county gold, 2-0.
WFMZ-TV Online

EAHS beefs up security measures for football games

EASTON, Pa. – Fans attending Easton Area High School football games at Cottingham Stadium will see a bigger police presence starting Friday night. In a letter to parents earlier this week, the school says it's beefing up security for the Red Rovers' games because of safety concerns. The school...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Jack Frost Parade held in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - It's a brisk fall night to have Jack Frost nipping at your nose a bit. The annual Jack Frost Parade made its way through Northampton Borough Thursday night. The Northampton High band played music as creative, colorful floats lit up the night.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

ASD votes to part ways with Superintendent John Stanford

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night approved a separation and release agreement with Superintendent John Stanford. His resignation is effective Oct. 28. The vote was 6-3. Phoebe Harris, Audrey Mathison, Nicholas Miller, Jennifer Ortiz, Charles Thiel and Nancy Wilt voted to approve...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton man opens pumpkin patch, maze at Ferry Street park

EASTON, Pa. – An Easton man is helping people get into the Halloween spirit — without making them break the bank. Lance Wheeler opened a pumpkin patch at Centennial Park at 12th and Ferry streets in the West Ward. Mayor Sal Panto let him use the space so...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Rush hour crash closes stretch of Route 222 in Spring

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A three-vehicle crash closed a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County for much of Friday morning's rush hour and beyond. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes of 222 near the Broadcasting Road interchange in Spring Township. Three people...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh HVAC business to move to Pen Argyl after buying former Tru-Colors property

Lehigh HVAC co-owner Mohammad Yaseen is moving his business north from Easton after purchasing a 6,000-square-foot property in Pen Argyl. Yaseen, a Forks Township resident, and brother-in-law Waqas Ahamd bought the former Tru-Colors Restoration property at 80 Savercool Ave. earlier this month, according to a statement from Lehigh Financial Group.
PEN ARGYL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Kutztown dedicates colorful Keith Haring fitness court

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — A project in Kutztown is honoring late Berks County native Keith Haring, just a block away from his childhood home. A fitness court features Haring's art and is intended to motivate students and those who live in town. The court, located at the corner of South...
KUTZTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem man dies after trash truck mishap in Berks

HEREFORD TWP., Pa. — A Bethlehem man picking up trash died on the job in Berks County early Friday morning. Scott L. Fichter stopped his trash truck at the top of the Schultz Road cul-de-sac in Hereford Township around 5:30 a.m. to pick up a customer's trash, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Series tied at 1-1

E_Soto, Bohm. LOB_San Diego 24, Philadelphia 14. 2B_Machado, Soto, Harper, Vierling. HR_Drury, Bell, Machado, Harper, Schwarber, Hoskins. RBIs_Drury 3, Bell 2, Machado, Au.Nola, Soto, Sosa, Harper, Schwarber 2, Vierling, Bohm, Hoskins. SB_Schwarber. S_Hader, Alvarado. Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Brian Knight; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Quinn Wolcott; Right, Todd...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mastriano speaks to packed house in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – With just 18 days to go before Election Day, Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano campaigned in Allentown Friday night. Mastriano didn't speak with media, but he had plenty to say to a packed house of supporters at the Fearless Fire Co. in Allentown, in the final stretch of his run for governor.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Gunshots fired in area of 8th Street Bridge in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating gunfire overnight. Shots rang out around 2 a.m. Thursday on the Eighth Street Bridge, in the area of Harrison Street, police said. Investigators found evidence of gunfire, but no victims. Police will continue to investigate who fired the shots and if anyone or...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem pursuing plans for permanent shelter, affordable housing

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's been an ongoing crisis for years. Homelessness runs rampant across the U.S., even in our own backyards. "My guess in the Lehigh Valley, we have about 200 chronically homeless individuals," said Abigail Goldfarb, Executive Director of the Lehigh Conference of Churches. Cities like Bethlehem want to...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged in Pottstown double homicide

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man has been accused of killing two people in Pottstown earlier this week. Dominic Carboni, 17, of Schwenksville, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and robbery, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. He is...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Attempted stabbing led to standoff in Tobyhanna Township

TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. -- Police in Monroe County say an attempted stabbing led to a standoff. It happened in the 400 block of Cedar Drive in Tobyhanna Township. Police say Mack Antonoff tried to stab a woman several times Thursday night. They say she got away, but not before Antonoff...
WFMZ-TV Online

Richmond Twp. crash leaves 1 dead

RICHMOND TWP., Pa. – A crash in Richmond Township Friday afternoon left one person dead, authorities say. The accident happened on Dryville Road, near the intersection of Fleetwood Lyons Road. Police say a vehicle was traveling west on Fleetwood Lyons Road as it was approaching the intersection. The driver...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

