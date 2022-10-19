CATASAUQUA, Pa. - On the boys side of the Colonial League soccer bracket, Northwestern and Moravian Academy squared off in one of the semifinals matches. The Tigers and Lions in a closely contested game, tied up at one goal apiece heading into the second half. From there, it was Jacob Van Lierop who broke the deadlock and gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead midway into the half.

NEW TRIPOLI, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO